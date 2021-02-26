How to travel more for fewer miles with United’s Excursionist Perk
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.
United’s MileagePlus program has undergone several customer-unfriendly changes in recent years. For instance, in the fall of 2016, United eliminated the two open jaws and complimentary stopover on round-trip award tickets. The airline also nixed the ability to piece together your own itineraries based on what you found with segment-by-segment searches and then calling a phone agent. In 2019, it eliminated its award chart for United-operated flights, and then in 2020, it pulled its Star Alliance partner award chart.
However, one hidden gem that remains is the Excursionist Perk. At its most basic level, it allows you to add a one-way flight to a round-trip award ticket without any additional miles. The Excursionist Perk rules are loosely defined, but it’s one of the most valuable award tools in existence.
Warning: What follows will be beyond the beginners and even some advanced TPG readers. It takes some time to wrap your head around the rules (or lack thereof) and what’s possible with the Excursionist Perk. However, it’s worth the required effort and time to unlock amazing award itineraries for a very low cost.
Sign-up for the TPG daily newsletter to get points and miles coverage like this delivered to your inbox.
In This Post
The Excursionist Perk defined
At its core, the Excursionist Perk is meant to give a free one-way segment to travelers on round-trip itineraries between two different regions as defined by the MileagePlus program. The United website is incredibly vague when defining the Excursionist Perk, which leaves ample room for creative minds to stretch the bounds of this perk. Here are all the rules published by United for the Excursionist Perk:
- The Excursionist Perk cannot be in the MileagePlus defined region where your travel originates. (For example, if your journey begins in North America, you will only receive the Excursionist Perk if travel is within a region outside of North America.)
- Travel must end in the same MileagePlus-defined region where travel originates.
- The origin and destination of the Excursionist Perk are within a single MileagePlus defined region.
- The cabin of service and award inventory of the free one-way award is the same or lower than the one-way award preceding it.
- If two or more one-way awards qualify for this benefit, only the first occurrence will be free.
Here’s what I believe to be the easiest way to paraphrase the rules into one sentence describing the Excursionist Perk:
The first route wholly within a single MileagePlus defined region that’s different than the region in which your itinerary begins and ends is free.
And here’s the simplest (and likely intended) use of the Excursionist Perk:
A round-trip award flight between Newark (EWR) and London-Heathrow (LHR) using United miles in economy starts at 60,000 miles.
By invoking the Excursionist Perk, you can get a free segment within the region you’re visiting (as long as it’s a different region than where you’re starting). This means you could book the following itinerary for the same number of miles as a simple round-trip award:
- Newark to London (stopover)
- London to Brussels (BRU)
- Brussels to Newark
Here’s what that looks like on the map:
And here’s the itinerary priced out using United’s multi-city search functionality:
You pay no additional miles compared to flying just EWR-LHR round-trip, and you get to see Brussels on top of London and conveniently return home directly from there to Newark. You’ll even save $89.10 by minimizing the United Kingdom’s high departure taxes on your ticket. Pretty straightforward, and at face value, United could win customers over with this seemingly nice benefit.
Here’s the same paraphrasing from above applied to the EWR-LHR-BRU-EWR Excursionist example:
The first route (LHR-BRU) wholly within a MileagePlus defined region (Europe) that’s different than the region in which your itinerary begins and ends (U.S.) is free. True to form, United charges you 0 miles for the LHR-BRU segment.
Booking Excursionist itineraries online
Taking advantage of the Excursionist Perk is easy and can be done online. All you need to do to book an Excursionist award itinerary is use the Advanced search tool found on the United home page.
From there, select the Multi-city option and plug in the segments you want to book. You must check the box to show the price in miles as the Excursionist Perk doesn’t apply to paid tickets.
As long as your itinerary follows the Excursionist logic, it will price correctly. There’s no extra button to select or special page to price these tickets correctly. The free Excursionist leg will automatically appear at 0 miles (along with any additional taxes and fees). There’s no minimum or maximum stay requirement for the stopover.
Related: How to unlock additional award availability with United credit cards
Excursionist logic applied
Below are five examples of Excursionist itineraries taking the perk’s base logic and applying it to real-world award itineraries. These itineraries are meant to display the Excursionist Perk’s principles rather than the exact itineraries you should fly. Each holds a different example of how you should think to apply the Excursionist. For each one, we’ll conclude with the simple paraphrase for the Excursionist Perk used above.
1. The East Asian Hopper
Starting in South Korea (meaning this itinerary will be nested within a separate transpacific ticket you book from the US), you can see various cities and countries on a single ticket. Here’s the itinerary:
- Seoul-Incheon (ICN) to Taipei (TPE)
- Singapore (SIN) to Hong Kong (HKG) with a long layover in Bangkok (BKK)
- Beijing (PEK) to Jeju Island (CJU) via Seoul-Gimpo (GMP)
You can see Seoul, Taipei and Singapore each for as long as you like. You then overnight in Bangkok with enough time to have dinner, then see Hong Kong, Beijing and Jeju Island (Korean Hawaii) each for as long as you like. The grand total for all these destinations in business class can be as little as 45,000 miles:
There are two open jaws in which you’re responsible for your own travel: Taipei to Singapore (plenty of low-cost options like Scoot) and Hong Kong to Beijing (also with plenty of low-cost options). What an incredible itinerary, in luxury, for such a small amount of miles. North Asia to North Asia in business class is 22,500 miles each way, making ICN-TPE and PEK-CJU 22,5000 miles each for a total cost of 45,000 miles.
Excursionist Paraphrase: The first route (SIN-BKK-HKG) wholly within a MileagePlus defined region (South Asia) that’s different than the region in which your itinerary begins and ends (North Asia) is free. True to form, United charges you 0 miles for the SIN-BKK-HKG segment.
2. The Exotic Explorer
Start in the US to see Nepal, India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka for an incredible price. Here’s the route:
- Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Kathmandu (KTM) via Istanbul (IST)
- Delhi (DEL) to Male (MLE) via Bengaluru (BLR)
- Columbo (CMB) to Chicago-O’Hare via Bangkok and Taipei
This itinerary allows you to see Kathmandu, Delhi, the Maldives and Sri Lanka each for as long as you like. You’re responsible for travel from Kathmandu to Delhi and Male to Colombo, each of which are very easy segments to book yourself. You can see four fantastic destinations, each sure to broaden your horizons, from a very reasonable total of 85,000 miles and less than $100 in taxes and fees:
Excursionist Paraphrase: The first route (DEL-MLE) wholly within a MileagePlus-defined region (Central Asia) that’s different than the region in which your itinerary begins and ends (U.S) is free. True to form, United charges you 0 miles for the DEL-BLR-MLE segment.
The Mainland U.S. to Central Asia starts at 42,500 miles each way in economy, meaning Chicago to Kathmandu starts at 42,500 miles, as is Colombo back to Chicago, for a total of 85,000 miles.
3. The Ecuadorian and Galapagos Turtler
Seeing the Galapagos turtles is something nearly topping my to-do list, but I want to see much of the surrounding region as well. With this itinerary, you can cover Ecuador’s two major cities and the Galapagos Islands for a minimal outlay of miles. Here’s the itinerary:
- Houston to Quito (UIO)
- Guayaquil (GYE) to Baltra (GPS)
- Baltra to Houston via Quito
This is among the simpler itineraries on the Excursionist Perk but still represents a great value. Start in Houston (or anywhere in the U.S.), visit both Quito and Guayaquil for as long as you want, then visit the turtles (and other wildlife) in the Galapagos before flying back to the US. All you’re responsible for is getting from Quito to Guayaquil, an easy proposition.
The itinerary is from the U.S. to Northern South America, which starts at 20,000 miles each way in economy. IAH-UIO and GPS-IAH each start at 20,000 miles, for a total of 40,000 miles.
Excursionist Paraphrase: The first route (GYE-GPS) wholly within a MileagePlus defined region (Northern South America) that’s different than the region your itinerary begins and ends in (US) is free. True to form, United charges you 0 miles for the GYE-GPS segment.
4. Dynamic pricing = Dynamic value
The general consensus is that dynamic pricing is a terrible development for award travelers looking to get outsized value for their miles. However, there are times when it can work to your advantage, and one way is with the Excursionist perk. Consider this scenario: You’re based in Boston and have a trip planned to Thailand and Indonesia in October. You need a one-way flight from Bangkok (BKK) to Jakarta (CGK), which would normally set you back at least 19,500 miles in economy.
However, rather than jumping to book that, consider the following:
- Boston (BOS) to Newark (EWR)
- Bangkok to Jakarta
- Newark to Boston
BOS-EWR is sometimes available from under 6,000 miles each way. So you could nest your one-way BKK-CGK flight in between two weekend trips to New York City. All you’d need to do is make your own way home from New York the first weekend and then up to New York the second weekend (potentially using an alternate form of transportation). This entire itinerary prices at just 11,000 miles and $36.30:
You’re thus getting a round-trip flight from Boston to NY and your desired BKK-CGK flight for fewer miles than if you booked the BKK-CGK flight alone. Plus, you’ll pay less in taxes and fees.
Just be aware that you must actually fly the first leg of the flight; if you don’t, the rest of your itinerary will be canceled.
Excursionist Paraphrase: The first route (BKK-CGK) wholly within a MileagePlus defined region (South Asia) that’s different than the region in which your itinerary begins and ends (U.S.) is free. True to form, United charges you 0 miles for the BKK-CGK segment.
5. The Independent
Take this theory even further if you like to plan ahead and have two to three trips at a time on the books, as you can nest a few Excursionists or a one-way award ticket with an Excursionist to make powerful itineraries around the globe. This itinerary simply demonstrates the Excursionist Perk’s basic logic rather than something you’d want to fly. Here is the itinerary:
- Chicago to Newark
- Accra (ACC) to Johannesburg (JNB)
- Mexico City (MEX) to Chicago
The itinerary begins and ends in the same zone (mainland U.S.), making the first segment wholly within another region (Central and Southern Africa) free. In this case, the itinerary costs 30,000 miles:
If Chicago to Newark is 12,500 miles in economy, and Mexico to the mainland U.S. (MEX-ORD) is 17,500 miles, leaving a total of 30,000 miles, with ACC-JNB free. If you can make yourself think about the Excursionist in the manner of simply beginning and ending in the same zone — even if it means coming from another zone back to the original departure zone — you should begin to realize some of the amazing itineraries to nest together.
Excursionist Paraphrase: The first route (ACC-JNB) wholly within a MileagePlus defined region (Central and Southern Africa) that’s different than the region your itinerary begins and ends in (US) is free. True to form, United charges you 0 miles for the ACC-JNB segment.
Keys for successful Excursionist uses
Here are some additional tips and rules about the Excursionist Perk based on our tests. Because United’s written rules are so vague, we can’t confirm this hypothesis with 100% certainty and look forward to all of your experiments.
- The free leg must be booked in sequential order, in between the first and final segments. Even though the United booking engine suggests a non-sequential itinerary would still be 0 miles, I can’t book a free segment at the end of a round-trip itinerary — i.e., you can’t book ATL-EWR round-trip and then add a free intra-Europe flight in the future.
- After multiple searches, you need to clear your cookies and start over on United.com. The search engine begins to say there are errors and no results after several queries.
- During the multi-segment search, the seven-day and 30-day may error out and say nothing is available even when flights are open. You need to change your search dates in the multi-city search function to find available dates.
- There’s no maximum segment or maximum permitted mileage limitations on Excursionist itineraries.
- Don’t forget about open jaws, which are possible when using the Excursionist Perk. If you can travel on your own to get to the next city where your ticket picks up, you’ve added yet another destination to visit for no extra miles.
- Study the regions of the MileagePlus award chart:
- Large regions typically hold the most potential value, as those longer inter-region segments will be free.
- Booking the cheapest intra-region routes (i.e., Japan-Japan) means you still get the more expensive Excursionist leg free. It doesn’t matter if the Excursionist leg costs twice as much as the intra-region flights (see Dynamic Pricing example above).
- Don’t call United — Agents may have no idea what you’re trying to do, and if you get an ill-informed one, you’ll be on hold for hours and still end up with bad information.
The next three rules are also, “Don’t call United.” You should only use United.com for Excursionist itineraries.
Finally, you may want to consider adding a United cobranded credit card to your wallet if you’re serious about booking these itineraries. Cards like the United Explorer Card provide you with additional award availability on United-operated flights, which can have a noticeable impact on the options you see at the saver level.
Related: The best credit cards for United Airlines flyers
Bottom line
Even if you’re lost at this point, you will hopefully see the Excursionist Perk’s potential value. If you take what you learn here and combine an Excursionist with other nested award itineraries, each with its own sweet spots, you can potentially see 5-6 different destinations on a single trip for a very minimal amount of miles.
Overall, the Excursionist perk does require some legwork, but it remains a powerful tool to get some phenomenal value from your miles despite recent devaluations.
Feature photo by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.
Benji Stawski contributed to this story.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.