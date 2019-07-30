This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
LifeMiles is the mileage program of Colombian-based airline Avianca. But even if you aren’t interested in flying Avianca — or to Colombia — it’s worth getting to know LifeMiles. That’s because the program has made itself known as the wholesaler of cheap Star Alliance miles and award tickets, as well as regular sales on discounted miles.
And one of the best mileage sales we’ve ever seen is about to end. Through midnight Mountain Time (UTC-6) on July 31, TPG readers have the opportunity to buy LifeMiles with up to a 145% bonus through this link — a TPG-specific offer that’s better than the up to 125% bonus that other LifeMiles’ members are getting.
As with most programs, the standard rate for buying LifeMiles is pricey. However, this 145% bonus drops the cost down to just 1.35 cents per mile. That’s an excellent deal compared to TPG’s valuation of 1.7 cents per LifeMiles — and it seems to be the best buy miles rate that LifeMiles has ever offered.
Here’s how the deal works:
- Browse to this link just for The Points Guy readers.
- Enter your LifeMiles number and click Subscribe Now.
- Head back to the general LifeMiles buy miles page to buy LifeMiles.
There’s no delay between registering for the promotion and being able to buy miles with the larger bonus. Here’s how the TPG-reader bonus breaks down:
- Buy 1,000 – 10,000 miles, get a 105% bonus (1.61 cents apiece)
- Buy 11,000 – 50,000 miles, get a 115% bonus (1.53 cents apiece)
- Buy 51,000 – 100,000 miles, get a 135% bonus (1.40 cents apiece)
- Buy 101,000 – 200,000 miles, get a 145% bonus (1.35 cents apiece)
LifeMiles is concurrently running a publicly-available offer of up to 125% bonus points — which breaks down as follows:
- Buy 1,000 – 10,000 miles, get a 100% bonus (1.65 cents apiece)
- Buy 11,000 – 50,000 miles, get a 105% bonus (1.61 cents apiece)
- Buy 51,000 – 100,000 miles, get a 115% bonus (1.53 cents apiece)
- Buy 101,000 – 200,000 miles, get a 125% bonus (1.47 cents apiece)
As you can see, the TPG offer is better than the publicly-advertised buy miles promotion up and down the chart. So, there’s no reason not to register for the TPG offer to get an even higher bonus when you buy miles.
Why Buy LifeMiles?
LifeMiles lands at number one on our list of most undervalued airline loyalty programs due to the number of hidden gems in the program and low taxes and fees. One of the best benefits of LifeMiles is that it doesn’t pass along carrier surcharges, making it an excellent way of booking Lufthansa first class for cheap. Taxes and fees on LifeMiles awards from the US to Germany only cost $25 out of pocket. Other programs can charge more than $500 one-way in taxes and fees.
Even better, this sale comes at a time when LifeMiles is discounting its already-reasonable award rates even more. You can get up to 31% off award rates on select routes by booking now through August 14.
Be aware that LifeMiles usually expire 12 months after the most recent mileage accrual. Other transactions, including redemption transactions, don’t extend the validity of the miles. However, earning miles from a cobranded LifeMiles credit card or as an Avianca elite status holder will extend the validity of miles by 24 months.
Although TPG didn’t recommend bothering with LifeMiles for a while, the program has made some notable improvements in its online booking process and now also allows mixed-cabin ticketing. While there can still be hassles, these types of awards are worth it:
One-way domestic United flights for just 7,500 miles from $101
- $132 for buying 8,200 miles (4,000 miles + 4,200 bonus miles, leaving 700 miles unused)
- $101 at the maximized 1.35 cent rate
One-way transcontinental lie-flat United business class flights for 25,000 miles from $337
- $396 for buying 25,800 miles (12,000 miles + 13,800 bonus miles, leaving 800 miles unused)
- $337 at the maximized 1.35 cent rate
One-way to Europe in Lufthansa business class for 63,000 miles from $849
- $990 for buying 64,500 miles (30,000 miles + 34,500 bonus miles, leaving 1,500 miles unused)
- $849 at the maximized 1.35 cent rate
One-way from Washington, DC to Beijing in Air China business class for 67,500 miles (during the current LifeMiles award sale) from $911
- $1,056 for buying 68,800 miles (32,000 miles + 36,800 bonus miles, leaving 1,300 miles unused)
- $911 at the maximized 1.35 cent rate
- Taxes and fees starting at $5.60
One-way from New York City to Beijing in Air China first class for 81,000 miles (during the current LifeMiles award sale) from $1,094
- $1,254 for buying 81,700 miles (38,000 miles + 43,700 bonus miles, leaving 700 miles unused)
- $1,094 at the maximized 1.35 cent rate
- Taxes and fees starting at $5.60
One-way to Europe in Lufthansa first class for 87,000 miles from $1,172
- $1,353 for buying 88,150 miles (41,000 miles + 47,150 bonus miles, leaving 1,150 miles unused)
- $1,172 at the maximized 1.35 cent rate
- Taxes and fees starting at just $25
While TPG hasn’t completed testing on which card to use for buying Avianca LifeMiles (see our United and IHG testing), my purchase of LifeMiles through last fall’s 100% transfer bonus promotion coded as 3x points on my Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Other ways to pick up more LifeMiles include Avianca’s “Club LifeMiles” monthly subscription plan, which still gives members a chance to buy miles for as little as 1.35 cents each. And if you need to top off your account, remember that LifeMiles is also a transfer partner of four major transferable currencies:
- American Express Membership Rewards (1:1 ratio, instant transfer time)
- Capital One (2:1.5 ratio, instant transfer time) — with a 25% transfer bonus through July 31
- Citi ThankYou Rewards (1:1 ratio, instantaneous transfer time)
- Marriott Bonvoy (3:1 with a 5,000-mile bonus for transferring 60,000 points, under 24 hour transfer time)
This post has been updated since publishing to reflect the increased 145% bonus available through a special link for TPG readers.
Featured image of Lufthansa first class by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about Avianca’s “buy miles” promotions, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for the latest offer. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older deals below.
