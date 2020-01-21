How to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United Airlines
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Chase Ultimate Rewards points are among the most valuable in the miles and points world. You can cash them out and deposit the money into your bank account, redeem them toward paid airfare and hotel stays or use them to reserve free cruises and rental cars. Or, you can convert them to airline miles and hotel points by transferring them to over a dozen Chase travel partners.
This final method is the most intriguing — and potentially the most valuable. It’s critical to know how the transfer process works if you want to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for maximum value, like booking Polaris business-class seats or using your miles on partners like Lufthansa.
Let’s take a look at how to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United Airlines, from opening a United Airlines account to flying around the world in a lie-flat seat for practically free.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Before you transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United, you’ll need to complete a few basic steps. If you’re brand new, start with our beginner’s guide to points, miles and credit cards.
Open a United Airlines account
To transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United Airlines, you must have a United MileagePlus frequent flyer number. You’ll receive this number upon enrolling in the program, and the process takes just a few minutes. Head to the United Airlines website and click “Sign In” at the top right corner. At the bottom of the menu, you’ll see an option to enroll. Or, just click this link.
After clicking to enroll, you’ll be asked to fill out some personal information and contact information, and you’ll need to provide security information including five security questions before your registration is complete. Note your loyalty number, as you’ll need it later.
Open a Chase account
If you’ve not yet set up online access for your Chase account, we’ll do it now. Head to the Chase website and look for the “Not enrolled? Sign-up now” link at the right of the page.
You’ll need to specify what type of account you’re setting up (personal or business), and be ready with your card number and Social Security number.
Transfer Chase points to the right card
Log into your Chase account and click on the “Go to Ultimate Rewards” link at the top right. Or, head straight to the Chase Ultimate Rewards site. If you’ve got more than one card, choose the card with which you intend to redeem points. You can only transfer points to United Airlines with the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card.
In this case, I need to transfer Ultimate Rewards points between accounts. I’ll take the points I’ve accrued from my Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited and move them to my Chase Sapphire Preferred. At the top of the Ultimate Rewards landing page is a menu with a “Combine Points” option.
From there, select the card you want to move points from in the left column, and your qualifying Ultimate Rewards earning card you want to move points to in the other.
Follow the simple prompts to move points to your Ultimate Rewards earning card. All your points are now eligible to be transferred to United Airlines.
Read this before you transfer points
Chase transfer partners are unbelievably valuable, but there are some important things to keep in mind before you click that final “Submit” button:
- Transfers are a one-way street — once you deposit your Chase points into an airline or hotel account, you can’t transfer them back
- You can only transfer to an airline/hotel account belonging to you or one additional household member who is listed as an authorized user on your card account
- You can also combine Chase Ultimate Rewards points between your account and that of one member of your household (or, in the case of small business cards, to one household member or an owner of the company). Read our post on how to transfer Ultimate Rewards points between accounts
Related: Sweet spots: The best ways to use Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Transfer Chase points to United Airlines
Let’s head back to the Ultimate Rewards landing page. Click the “Earn/Use” drop-down menu and select “Transfer to Travel Partners.”
Scroll down the list of Chase transfer partners until you find United MileagePlus. Click “Transfer Points” to link your United Airlines loyalty account.
You’ll need to enter your name and loyalty number.
Enter the number of points you want to transfer, in increments of 1,000, and click “Continue.”
You’ll then be taken to a page where you will review and confirm your transfer. Once you reach the confirmation page, your points should successfully appear in your United account as United Airlines miles. They’re ready to use — immediately. Based on our tests, Chase Ultimate Rewards transfers to United Airlines are instantaneous.
Related: How long do Chase Ultimate Rewards take to transfer?
What you need to know about United miles
You’ve got United Airlines miles! Now for the fun part.
The United award chart is gone (though its partner award chart remains mostly intact), so it’s more difficult to know for certain what value you can receive from your miles. According to TPG’s monthly valuations, United Airlines miles are worth an average of 1.3 cents each. They can be worth much, much more if you know how to maximize redemptions with United MileagePlus.
For example, you could fly to Europe for 80,000 United miles in business class on Turkish Airlines. I did just this a few years ago, and the lie-flat seat was fantastic.
Related: The best ways to get to Europe with points and miles
United is a part of Star Alliance, so you can use its miles to fly on any of its airline partners:
- Aegean Airlines
- Air Canada
- Air China
- Air India
- Air New Zealand
- ANA
- Asiana Airlines
- Austrian
- Avianca
- Brussels Airlines
- Copa Airlines
- Croatia Airlines
- EgyptAir
- Ethiopian Airlines
- EVA Air
- Juneyao Airlines
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Lufthansa
- SAS
- Shenzhen Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- South African Airways
- Swiss International Airlines
- TAP Portugal
- Thai Airways
- Turkish Airlines
United has other partners that are not part of Star Alliance:
- Aer Lingus
- Aeromar
- Air Dolomiti
- Azul
- Boutique Air
- Cape Air
- Edelweiss Air
- Eurowings
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Olympic Air
- Silver Airways
United miles can take you just about anywhere on Earth. Booking your trip with United miles is a great way to avoid fuel surcharges on award travel; United never passes along exorbitant surcharges. And its award search tool lets you see a large number of partner flights (many more than most airline search functions offer).
Related: How to earn miles with the United Airlines MileagePlus program
How to use United miles
Sign into United.com and type your travel details into its search box. Be sure to check the box that says “Book with miles” above your origin and destination. If your travel dates are flexible, check the “Calendar shop” box to see availability two months at a time.
From here you can see which dates have availability for both economy and premium seats. Economy seats are represented by a solid line, and premium seats are represented by a dotted line.
For the dates that are blank, seats may be available, but you’ll pay a high price in points. However, anyone holding an eligible United credit card such as the United Explorer Card or United Explorer Business Card will actually unlock expanded award availability when signed into their account. United opens up more award seats to its cardmembers, so these are fantastic credit cards to hold.
Related: The 9 best credit cards for flying United
Once you select a date, you’ll see the following, with separate columns for each available cabin. In this case, there’s only economy, first saver (usually a fair price), and first everyday (extremely expensive, only appealing to desperate).
You can sort the results based on class of service, number of stops, miles, departure/arrival times and price. Click “Details” on any flight to see the specifics of your flight, including the aircraft, connection info and flight duration.
Once you’ve found the flight(s) and class of service you want, click “Select” under the price. At this point you’ll be asked to sign-in if you haven’t already. Then just fill out your personal info and secure your award flight. If you have a United credit card that comes with a free checked bag, you’ll want to use it to pay the taxes and fees on your ticket. Otherwise, consider using one of the best credit cards for airfare purchases.
Related: How to avoid checked baggage fees on major domestic airlines
How to earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Want to know how to earn Chase points in a hurry? You’ve got options, but the most effective by far is through opening the best Chase credit cards and earning their welcome bonuses:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Earn 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: Earn 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
You can also rack up Chase points with the following no-annual-fee cards (but remember, you’ll need one of the cards above if you want to transfer them to Chase travel partners):
- Chase Freedom: Earn a $150 cash bonus (15,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points) after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: Earn a $150 cash bonus (15,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points) after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card: Earn a $500 cash back bonus (50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card: Earn a $500 cash bonus (50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
Related: The power of the Chase Trifecta: Sapphire Reserve, Ink Preferred and Freedom Unlimited
Bottom line
United miles are easy to use. They’re effortless to earn, too, because you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United at a 1:1 ratio. I’ve transferred hundreds of thousands of Chase points to United Airlines over the years. There’s nothing better than receiving unbelievable value while having unforgettable experiences.
Featured photo by Joseph Hostetler/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.