It’s no secret that American Express has built a network of airport lounges that people want to visit. Fortunately, there’s good news for fans of Amex’s Centurion Lounges: six more are scheduled to open by the end of next year. Here’s a roundup of the latest details and opening dates of the hotly anticipated lounges.
The six new lounges will represent a 66% increase in the lounge network footprint, so we’ve been excited to learn more about the openings. While we’ve known the locations of the new lounges, we sat down with Rachel Stocks, Amex’s EVP of Global Premium Products and Benefits, to learn more about the upcoming Centurion Lounges.
The first of the new batch to open will be in Phoenix. While no exact date is set yet, the lounge will be opening in November 2019 in Terminal 4. It will be sharing an entrance with a new Escape Lounge, and together the lounges will occupy a total of 9,500 square feet.
In the first half of 2020, Amex will open its second international Centurion Lounge (the first opened in 2017 in Hong Kong). While we still know little about the details, we know that the Terminal 3 lounge at London Heathrow-LHR will be quite small at 7,000 square feet. There will be showers, private workstations and other amenities.
Amex confirmed that the JFK lounge will also open in the first half of 2020. The bi-level lounge at New York’s JFK Airport will become an extension of the existing Terminal 4, jutting out close to the apron and air-traffic control tower. The lounge will be the company’s largest at 15,000 square feet. (And don’t tell your friends, but it’ll feature a hidden speakeasy.)
The remainder of the lounges are slated to open at some point in 2020. The Charlotte lounge will be located after security at the intersection of Concourses D and E, on the top floor of a new airport expansion. The lounge will be 13,000 square feet, hopefully providing lots of space for the myriad American Airlines fliers passing through Charlotte.
The Denver lounge was supposed to open this year, but has been pushed back to next year. The lounge will be located in Terminal C (primarily serving Southwest Airlines) and will hold the title of the second-largest Centurion Lounge at 14,650 square feet.
The Los Angeles lounge will be located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX. The lounge will be accessible to those traveling from terminals 4-8 without needing to re-clear security. Aside from the standard amenities, the 13,900-square foot LAX lounge will feature a spa, family room and a new “tranquility area.” Expect the lounge to open in 2020 as well.
The six new lounges join the company’s existing lineup of 9 lounges, including:
- Dallas (DFW)
- Hong Kong (HKG)
- Houston (IAH)
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- Miami (MIA)
- New York (LGA)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Seattle (SEA)
Customers can access a Centurion Lounge by flashing The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or the Centurion Card. Visitors are entitled to bring two guests.
2020 promises to be an exciting year for the American Express Centurion Lounge network. With 15 top-notch lounges by the end of next year, there’s no better time to make sure you’ve got the Platinum card in your wallet.
Mock-ups provided by American Express. Featured image by Zach Honig.
