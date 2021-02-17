A brand-new Centurion Lounge is coming to Washington, DC’s National Airport and more
American Express’ Centurion Lounge network continues to grow.
On Wednesday, the issuer announced a new outpost coming to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA).
The new lounge will be located airside in the National Hall near Terminal B. At more than 11,500 square feet, it’ll be on the larger size, hopefully with enough space to handle a post-pandemic surge in passenger traffic.
Amex was mum on the details of the DCA Centurion Lounge. The issuer is teasing floor-to-ceiling windows, airfield views and unique, locally inspired design touches.
Card Members can also expect a full premium bar, custom-curated food offerings, restrooms with individual shower suites, “noise-buffering workspaces” and more.
The lounge is expected to open in late 2022, following the completion of the $1 billion Project Journey capital improvement program that includes new security checkpoints, a 14-gate concourse to replace the dreaded Gate 35X and more.
DCA will become the issuer’s 16th Centurion Lounge to date. In January, Amex opened its 14th location in Denver after a multi-year rolling delay. (The wait was well worth it.) The 15th outpost will open in London-Heathrow’s Terminal 3 (LHR) later this year.
In addition to building new locations, Amex is also investing in its existing spaces. As part of Wednesday’s announcement, the issuer gave additional details about two exciting, previously confirmed renovations in the pipeline.
The first is in Seattle (SEA). What first opened as a “Centurion Studio” quickly outgrew its tiny space. Amex worked to add more space, but the issuer’s Pacific Northwest flagship remains overcrowded, even during the pandemic with a capacity cap.
Fortunately, help is on the way. Amex is building a brand-new outpost on the mezzanine level of the Central Terminal. The best part? At more than 13,800 square feet, this new space will triple in size.
Other amenities include improved airfield and Olympic Mountain views, added restrooms, phone booths, cozy nooks and more.
Just down the West Coast, Amex is also working to expand the existing San Francisco (SFO) location. The lounge will double in size to almost 16,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in the network.
The expansion will introduce a new seasonal menu from chef Ravi Kapur, as well as a second bar and cafe area, additional restrooms, phone rooms and private workspaces.
Both the Seattle and San Francisco locations are slated to open by the end of next year and will remain operational during construction.
Although not included in today’s news, the Las Vegas (LAS) and New York-LaGuardia (LGA) locations are also getting a makeover this year.
The former will grow by nearly 50%, from nearly 9,000 square feet to more than 13,400 square feet. The newly designed lounge will offer additional multipurpose rooms, new private telephone booths, reimagined workspace areas and a redesigned reception area.
The latter will be a new build in the terminal’s new Departures and Arrivals Hall. It will double in size, going from roughly 5,350 square feet to over 10,000 square feet, and relocate to the airside area. The new lounge will feature a family room, additional workspaces, private telephone rooms and sweeping views of New York City.
With two new lounges and four exciting expansions in the pipeline, there’s no better time to hold one of Amex’s premium cards.
Customers can access a Centurion Lounge by presenting The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express or the Centurion Card. Those with the Platinum card can bring up to two guests into the lounge.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
