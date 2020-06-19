Amex plans massive, brand-new Centurion Lounge in Seattle
Though all American Express Centurion Lounges are currently shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the issuer has been working behind-the-scenes to greatly improve its network of 12 lounges.
The latest development, as flagged by One Mile at a Time, is that Amex is planning a brand-new Centurion Lounge location in Seattle. One of the topics on the Port of Seattle’s next meeting is the Amex proposal to relocate the Centurion Lounge in the Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA).
When it opened, the American Express Centurion Lounge in Seattle was the smallest location. It wasn’t even called a lounge, but rather a “Studio.” And it was consistently crowded.
However, things have since changed. In 2017, Amex found a little more space and expanded the Studio to 4,500 square feet. Though still on the small side, it now welcomes more cardmembers. Nonetheless, the lounge still feels like a studio since it only offers the bare necessities — and suffers from overcrowding.
Based on the plans, American Express intends to abandon the current location and build out a new space on the upper level of the Central Terminal area. The 10-year lease would cost Amex about $3 million per year for the first five years (with adjustments thereafter), and about $16.5 million to actually build.
The proposed new lounge would span roughly 13,700 square feet, representing a 200% increase from the current location. While the current lounge lacks even the most basic amenities like plentiful and clean restrooms, the new lounge mockup includes large restrooms, multiple conference rooms, phone booths and at least one shower. Sadly, there’s no spa included in the rendering of the new space.
Per Amex, “We are working closely with the Port of Seattle to explore options for a new, expanded location for our Centurion Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport within the Central Terminal.” I’m really hopeful that this proposal gets approved on Tuesday and Amex moves forward with building the new location.
The new SEA location joins three other lounges under construction in Denver (DEN), London Heathrow (LHR) and New York-JFK. The latter two were scheduled to open in the first half of 2020, but the coronavirus has delayed the opening until the second half of the year.
Additionally, TPG was the first to exclusively report that the issuer is renovating its first-ever Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas, expanding the space by 50%. That project should be complete in 2021.
Likewise, Amex plans to unveil a brand-new location in New York’s LaGuardia Airport to coincide with the opening of the new Central Terminal B. This new LGA location will open shortly and will be located post-security, and accessible to all flyers on Air Canada, American Airlines, Southwest and United.
Along with the new lounge openings and expansions coming to the Centurion Lounge network, Amex has sweetened the deal for would-be travelers currently stuck at home. The updates to The Platinum Card® from American Express include added credits for streaming and wireless telephone carriers for the rest of the year. And then, once travel resumes, Platinum cardholders can once again enjoy the Centurion Lounge, especially since the network will be bigger and better than before.
Featured photo of the Centurion Lounge in Los Angeles by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
