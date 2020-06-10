A brand-new Amex Centurion Lounge is coming to LaGuardia Airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Fans of the Amex Centurion Lounge network will soon have an all-new space to enjoy.
As part of the LaGuardia redevelopment project, the airport’s newest building — the Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall — opens this Saturday, June 13. The old terminal, home to the original Centurion Lounge at LGA, will not be operational come Saturday.
Though all Amex lounges are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new Terminal B (a complete look at the new terminal is coming later today) will get a new Centurion Lounge. There’s no firm opening date yet, but in an interview with TPG, Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, mentioned that “there will be an American Express lounge in the new concourse.”
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Indeed, if you take a look at the signage in the new concourse, you’ll find the listing and location for the new lounge. Based on the map, it seems significantly larger than the current space.
The entrance to the lounge is currently undetectable to travelers, as it’s covered with wallpaper and doesn’t yet feature the Centurion’s signature blue door. The best news about the new lounge? It’s going to be located after security (whereas the original lounge was pre-security).
The new LGA location joins three other lounges under construction in Denver (DEN), London Heathrow (LHR) and New York-JFK. The latter two were scheduled to open in the first half of 2020, but the coronavirus has delayed the opening until the second half of the year.
Additionally, Amex recently announced that it is renovating its first-ever Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas, expanding the space by 50%. That project should be complete in 2021.
Along with the new lounge openings and expansions coming to the Centurion Lounge network, Amex has sweetened the deal for would-be travelers currently stuck at home. The updates to The Platinum Card® from American Express include added credits for streaming and wireless telephone carriers for the rest of the year. And then, once travel resumes, Platinum cardholders can once again enjoy the Centurion Lounge, especially since the network will be bigger and better than before.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to share updates as we get them.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.