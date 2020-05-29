Car rental lovers rejoice: National extends popular One Two Free promotion through the end of the year
As the world continues to react to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the travel industry has been looking for ways to retain its most loyal customers for when the crisis subsides.
On April 15, National and Enterprise Rent-a-Car became the first two major rental companies to extend elite status through 2022. This means that those tiers expiring on Feb. 28, 2021, will now expire on Feb. 28, 2022.
The company previously announced that it would extend Enterprise Plus expiring points and said that Emerald Club program free days would not expire until the end of the year.
We highlighted these customer-friendly initiatives when the news was first announced, but for fans of the brand, one update was notably missing. Several TPG fans emailed us asking why the company didn’t extend the popular One Two Free promotion. At the time, Enterprise told TPG that it would not extend free days earned from the promotion slated to expire on June 15. The promo gave members an opportunity to score a free day after just two rentals — while still racking up rental credits at the usual rate.
Well, if you’re a National or Enterprise loyalist, listen up because I’ve got good news for you. National’s Emerald Club has extended the use of free days from the One Two Free promotion from June 15 until Dec. 31, 2020.
That’s not all of the great news, either.
Earned free days from Emerald Club will now be accepted at Enterprise Rent-A-Car neighborhood locations throughout the U.S. The company also says that Emerald Club members can now redeem their earned free days at any participating U.S. Enterprise Rent-A-Car location when they make reservations by Aug. 31, 2020, for pick up by Dec. 31, 2020, by calling 844-643-5085.
“While no one can predict the full duration of this unprecedented crisis, we know everyone will get back to life and on the road at their own speed,” said Randal Narike, the Executive Vice President of Global Mobility and Customer Experience said in a statement.
“That’s why it’s important for us to ensure our customers can access the rewards they’ve earned. We want them to know we appreciate their support and loyalty and when they’re ready, we’re ready and able to support them with clean and safe vehicles.”
The Enterprise Plus program has three elite status levels (aside from its base level): Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each elite tier will get you some decent perks like a free car upgrade per year. National has its own loyalty program: Emerald Club. As with the other programs, the base level is free to join and allows you to skip the counter. It also has two elite tiers, Emerald Club Executive and Emerald Club Executive Elite status.
Featured photo by Lou Armor/Getty Images.
