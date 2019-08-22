This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
My favorite car rental program promotion is back! National’s Emerald Club just launched its long-running One Two Free promo, giving you an opportunity to score a free day after just two rentals — while still racking up rental credits at the usual rate.
Rentals of two days or longer within the 50 United States, D.C. and select locations in Latin America and the Caribbean qualify for One Two Free. You’ll receive 300 points for every four consecutive rental days — since each redemption requires 600 points, a single 8-day rental will earn you a Free Rental Day certificate, as an example.
You have between now and February 29, 2020 to earn credits towards the promotion — your vehicle just needs to be picked up by February 29; you can return it at a later date and still earn credit under the promotion. There are a handful of other opportunities to rack up points, too — see this page for full details.
Free Rental Day coupons should appear in your account within 48 hours of your points posting — which could take up to five days after you return your vehicle. You can redeem up to three Free Rental Day coupons for each rental, but coupons earned through this promotion expire at midnight on June 15, 2020. Unfortunately they can’t be gifted to another driver, so be sure to redeem them for your own rentals before then.
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Platinum Card® from American Express, which both give cardholders Emerald Executive status with National as a benefit, you can enjoy even more perks like reserving full-sized cars or better at a mid-size price and no second driver fees.
For more on how to maximize your return, see Your Points, Miles and Loyalty Guide to National Car Rental.
