Hyatt is offering targeted Globalists automatic AA Executive Platinum status
Great news for some who hold Globalist status in World of Hyatt — they’re getting calls to offer them free American Airlines Executive Platinum status.
TPG values EP status at nearly $7,000, so that’s quite a gift. Among the benefits? Free domestic upgrades, bonus earning benefits, free bags, free same-day standby, and priority check-in, security and boarding.
Glennie Janssen from Hyatt confirmed the news (first reported by Ben Schlappig at One Mile at Time) to The Points Guy: “As an exclusive, one-time offer associated with our loyalty collaboration with American Airlines’ AAdvantage, World of Hyatt is offering AAdvantage elite status to a small number of eligible customers. Hyatt will be contacting these customers individually.”
Hyatt and American Airlines joined forces back in March, giving elite members of World of Hyatt and American AAdvantage reciprocal benefits as an incentive to do business with the partners. Members can link their accounts and enjoy special perks of each other’s programs.
Several people in the Points Guy Lounge group on Facebook and others on Flyertalk report they’ve received calls from Hyatt with the offer.
Adam Kotkin, former Points Guy chief of staff, was one of the lucky Globalists.
“As a Hyatt Globalist, I’ve been very impressed with the ambassador service I’ve received this year,” he told us. “So when I got a call from my ambassador telling me that I’d be gifted complimentary Executive Platinum status, I was elated. I’ve found that Hyatt’s service has been consistently above-average (Marriott’s also trying– I received a free 60k points earlier this year), and I’m really happy with this new AA/Hyatt partnership. Plus, it’s quite easy to earn Hyatt Globalist status through credit card spend, so I’m a happy camper.”
Interestingly, we couldn’t find any instances of current EPs getting complimentary Globalist status with Hyatt, but as we’ve reported, members of AA’s highest-tier Concierge Key do get automatic Globalist status.
Of course, not everyone is happy. Some think it dilutes the benefits of EP status earned the hard way. Others are angry that they weren’t targeted. So if Hyatt calls, answer the phone. They are only matching via telephone.
It’s not totally clear who is being picked, but it doesn’t appear to be based on stays or spend with Hyatt.
People who have gotten called say they are being told it will take up to two weeks to see the new status reflected on their accounts. No one seems to know yet if the gift status will include a key benefit to EP status — four systemwide upgrade certificates.
If you’ve been gifted the status, please comment below or head over to the TPG Lounge on Facebook to let us know.
Additional reporting by Zach Griff.
Featured image of AA jets on tarmac in Miami from October 2019 by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
