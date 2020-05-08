Invite-only Delta 360 elite status extended through January 2022
Following the extension of most elite tiers from Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, United and Southwest, members of certain “invite-only” tiers began to grow even more anxious when it comes to whether or not their program would extend their hard-earned perks.
Along with the extension of its published tiers, American Airlines confirmed that current Concierge Key members would have benefits extended through Jan. 31, 2022, but Delta and United stayed mum when it came to their Delta 360 and Global Services programs, respectively.
While United still has yet to offer its top customers a Global Services extension, Delta has now confirmed that it will be giving elites more time to take advantage of their Delta 360 benefits, matching American’s Jan. 31, 2022, extension for Concierge Key. According to Delta, “There is no action required from members to receive the extension — benefits, vouchers and certificates will update in accounts in the coming weeks.”
As with American Concierge Key and United Global Services, members of Delta 360 typically spend a significant amount with the airline each year, and they’re awarded with special (and “secret”) perks, in return. While we don’t have any Delta 360 members on the team, readers have confirmed a number of benefits, including dedicated phone agents, gate-to-gate Porsche transfers, top upgrade priority and an annual gift.
