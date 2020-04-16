Southwest extends Companion Pass, elite status benefits into 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the most common questions we’ve gotten from readers since the start of the coronavirus outbreak is if those with a Southwest Companion Pass expiring at the end of 2020 will have benefits extended through 2021 due to the coronavirus. Today, we’re happy to clear the air: after much anticipation, Southwest Airlines extended Companion Pass benefits through June 30, 2021 for eligible Rapid Rewards members.
In addition, Southwest A-List and A-List Preferred members will have their status extended through December 31, 2021.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Southwest Companion Pass extension
If a Rapid Rewards member has a Companion Pass set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, its expiration date will be extended through June 30, 2021. All Companion Passes are eligible, including passes that were earned through credit card spending.
The Companion Pass is one of the most valuable travel benefits on the market. A favorite amongst the TPG team, it allows you to take a travel companion on all Southwest flights for just the cost of taxes and fees, including flights booked with Rapid Rewards points.
You can earn a Companion Pass of your own by earning 125,000 qualifying points or flying 100 one-way Southwest flights in a single calendar year. Qualifying points include Rapid Rewards points earned by flying, spending on a Southwest credit card (including welcome bonuses), shopping through the Rapid Rewards shopping portal and more.
Southwest’s cobranded credit cards are a great way to kickstart your Companion Pass earning. As previously discussed, welcome bonuses and all spend on a Southwest personal or business credit card are considered qualifying points; make sure to check out our complete guides to Southwest’s personal and business cobranded credit cards to find which card is right for your wallet.
As a reminder, Southwest Rapid Rewards points do not expire and you can change or cancel all tickets for free, so there’s no need to worry about keeping your points active if you plan to use them with your newly-extended Companion Pass.
Related: The best Southwest Airlines credit cards
A-List and A-List Preferred status extension
But the good news doesn’t stop there. Southwest’s A-List and A-List Preferred elite members will have their elite benefits extended through 2021.
All Southwest Rapid Rewards members that currently hold 2020 elite status will have their elite status benefits extended through December 31, 2021. There is no need to enroll in this status extension, and eligible members should see the new expiration date shortly.
With this extension, Southwest has joined Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines in extending elite status benefits due to the coronavirus outbreak. We’re hopeful that more U.S. airlines will follow suit over the coming weeks.
Related: What is Southwest elite status worth?
All Rapid Rewards members getting a status, Companion Pass “boost”
Southwest is also taking this further, as it’s announcement includes some news for all members. The airline has announced that it’s giving all Rapid Rewards members a head-start towards the Companion Pass benefit and A-List elite status. On the Companion Pass side, members will receive 25 qualifying flights and 25,000 qualifying points deposited into their accounts. This means that members only need to earn 100,000 additional Qualifying Points, which can be done by flying with Southwest or spending on a Southwest credit card.
Further, all members will receive 15,000 tier qualifying points and 10 flight credits towards A-List and A-List Preferred status. This effectively drops the requirements for A-List status to 20,000 tier points and A-List preferred to 55,000 tier points, making it much easier for Rapid Rewards flyers to achieve status.
Note that none of these are actual redeemable points, so you can’t use them to book flights.
Bottom line
This is excellent news for both Southwest elites and Companion Pass holders, as these members no longer have to worry about requalifying for benefits in 2020. Likewise, it gives them more time to use the benefits they’ve rightfully earned in 2019 and haven’t been able to use during the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay tuned to our coronavirus hub page for more information on how the coronavirus outbreak is changing the travel world. Here are a few articles to get you started:
- Delta becomes the first US airline to extend elite status
- United, following Delta’s lead, extends elite status for all Premier members and more
- Complete guide to airline elite status during the coronavirus outbreak
- Here’s how Delta, Hilton and Hyatt impressed me during a crisis
- Complete guide to hotel elite status during the coronavirus outbreak
- Not traveling? You might want to put these subscriptions on hold
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.