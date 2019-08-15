This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Like many hotel brands, Hilton offers status match opportunities for elites in other hotel loyalty programs. This means if you have elite status with another program, you can receive complimentary Hilton Honors elite status. Hilton has long been quite generous with this, allowing you to instantly match up to top-tier Diamond status, but that will no longer be the case.
Starting today (August 15, 2019), anyone eligible for a status match will be matched to Gold status for 90 days. Previously, if you had upper or top-tier status with another program — like IHG Platinum or Marriott Platinum — you’d be matched to Diamond. That’s no longer the case.
Fortunately, while you’ll no longer get an instant match to Diamond, you can still fast-track it. However, the stay activity required to extend your trial status has been increased. Here are the challenges you can complete during your 90-day trial period to either extend your Gold status or upgrade to Diamond:
- Gold: Stay 10 nights to keep Gold through March 31, 2021.
- Diamond: Stay 18 nights to be upgraded to Diamond through March 31, 2021.
Note that the old version of Hilton’s status match only required four stays or eight stays to extend your Gold or Diamond status (respectively). If you’re a traveler who typically stays 1-2 nights, this is a definite devaluation, though members with longer stays might actually benefit from using nights instead of stays as the metric for qualification.
You can submit a status match through this link. You’ll need to provide the following information:
- Name
- Hilton Honors account number
- Hotel loyalty program you want Hilton Honors to match
- Current status with the hotel loyalty program you want to match
- Proof of status with the hotel loyalty program you want to match
- Screenshot of your current account status or your current and active membership card
- Proof of stay in the last 12 months with the hotel loyalty program you want to match
- Screenshot of your previous reservations or hotel receipt, redacting any personal information other than your name and membership number
Hilton doesn’t publish which statuses from other programs are eligible for a match, but based on TPG reader reports, statuses like Marriott Gold Elite, IHG Platinum, Choice Diamond and Best Western Diamond should match to Gold.
Gold status is typically earned after 20 stays, 40 nights or by earning 75,000 Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to $7,500 in spending). Likewise, Diamond status is typically earned after 30 stays, 60 nights or by earning 120,000 base points in a calendar year (which equates to $12,000 in spending). Gold status includes perks like bonus points, room upgrades and complimentary breakfast, meanwhile Diamond includes a few more perks like upgrades to suites and guaranteed Executive Lounge access. Assuming you end up staying at Hilton enough to earn your status level though stays, nights or Base Points, TPG values Honors Gold status at $1,260 and Honors Diamond status at $3,025.
While there’s substantial value to be found with this status match, there are several ways to get status without completing any nights at all. Hilton Gold status comes as an automatic benefit of the following credit cards:
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
Want Diamond status? It comes as an automatic benefit on the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express.
If you need help deciding which Hilton card is best for you, check out this guide.
One final note: If you’re looking to status match and begin a challenge shortly before a trip or set of stays, don’t wait until the last minute. Hilton’s website says to allow five to seven business days for a response, but some TPG readers have noted that previous versions of this status match and challenge required multiple submissions of additional information or different file formats before their new status took effect.
Bottom Line
While it’s a bummer that you can no longer status match straight to Hilton Honors Diamond status, it’s reassuring to know that status matches will continue to be offered year-round. Fortunately, there are many ways to get automatic Hilton status, including Diamond, just by holding on to one of Hilton’s cobranded credit cards.
Featured image by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
