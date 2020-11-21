Earn 70,000 points on one stay and more with Choice Privileges promotions
Choice Privileges isn’t the most popular hotel loyalty program. After all, the elite perks are minimal and even the program’s best properties aren’t luxurious. In short, there are many ways in which Choice should improve its loyalty program.
But, savvy travelers who love maximizing promotions can find a lot of value in the Choice Privileges program. I often choose Choice hotels for its promotions and the value I can obtain from Choice points.
This post contains all the current Choice Privileges promotions that you should consider. Many Choice Privileges promotions are only open to U.S.-based travelers, though. So, read the terms and conditions carefully if you’re based elsewhere. Now, let’s dive into the current Choice Privileges promotions.
In This Post
Members Only Madness
For a limited time, Choice Privileges members can take advantage of the program’s Members Only Madness deals. This year, these deals include:
- Earn an extra 2,500 bonus points on your next stay: Register now and receive 2,500 bonus points for your next Choice Hotels stay when you book by Nov. 22, 2020 and stay by Dec. 30, 2020. You can only receive this bonus once.
- Save up to 30% on hotel stays: Get 20% off one night stays, get 25% off two-night stays and get 30% off stays of three nights or longer. You must book and stay between Nov. 16 and Dec. 30, 2020.
- Earn 70,000 bonus points for a stay at an all-inclusive resort: When you make a Choice Hotels reservation between Nov. 19, 2020 and Nov. 22, 2020 to stay at select all-inclusive AMResorts locations, you can earn 70,000 bonus points. Your reservation must cost $500 or more and you must stay by Dec. 22, 2021.
- Buy Choice points with up to a 40% bonus: Between Nov. 16 and Dec. 1, 2020, get a 20% bonus when you purchase 3,000 to 7,000 Choice points, a 30% bonus when you buy 8,000 to 19,000 points and a 40% bonus when you buy 20,000 points or more. Even with the 40% bonus, you’re still paying 0.7 cents per point. This is higher than TPG’s valuation of Choice points at 0.6 cents each, though. So, I’d avoid buying points at this rate unless you have a high-value redemption in mind.
- Get 25% off $25 gift cards when redeeming Choice points: Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, 2020, you can redeem 6,000 Choice points for select $25 gift cards. This redemption provides a value of 0.41 cents per point, which is less than TPG’s valuation of Choice points at 0.6 cents each. So, I’d generally recommend avoiding this option.
As with all promotions, it’s essential to read the promotion’s terms and conditions before booking. Specifically, some promotions may exclude some brands and rates.
Earn 50,000 points and perks on all-inclusive stays
Earlier this year, I wrote about how to earn over $360 in points and perks on a $517 all-inclusive stay. Well, Choice extended this promotion for bookings through Nov. 30, 2020. Presumably, this promotion isn’t stackable with the Members Only Madness 70,000-point offer mentioned above. But, it’s still worth considering if you need a few extra days to decide.
Specifically, when you book the Free Free free + 1 rate at Zoetry, Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now or Sunscape properties through Choice Hotels by Nov. 30, 2020 and complete your stay by Dec. 22, 2021, you can enjoy the following perks:
- 50,000 bonus points when you spend $500 or more on your reservation
- Enjoy a free night when booking (reflected in the rate you’ll see online when booking the Free Free Free + 1 rate)
- Third night free at Huatulco, Ixtapa and Acapulco resorts
- Fourth night free at Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta resorts
- Fifth night free at Costa Rica, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama resorts
- Sixth night free at Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and St. Martin resorts
- Kids stay free at Dreams, Now and Sunscape resorts
- Guaranteed free room upgrade to the next room category at check-in
- Receive a voucher for a future free night when you stay for three nights or longer
- The voucher is valid when booking a return stay of five nights or more at AMResorts in the Americas or seven nights or more at AMResorts Europe
- You must book your return stay within 60 days of receiving the voucher, although you can travel through Dec. 22, 2022
- Free in-room welcome gift at Zoetry, Secrets and Breathless resorts
- $200 resort coupons per room per stay in the Americas, broken down as follows:
- Spa treatments: One coupon worth $20 and two coupons worth $40, not combinable or valid for spa products at the Spa Boutique or 25-minute massages and treatments
- Romantic dining: One coupon worth $20 and one coupon worth $40, combinable up to $60 per romantic dining experience but not valid for bottles of wine
- Wine purchases: Four $10 coupons, not combinable but useable at any restaurant on property
However, the Free Free Free + 1 rate isn’t freely cancellable or refundable. So, you’ll want to relatively confident you’ll take the trip when booking.
Vacation in Paradise sweepstakes
Through Dec. 27, 2020 Choice Hotels is running a Vacation in Paradise sweepstakes. The grand prize winner will get a four-night stay for four at a Dreams Resort & Spa destination plus a $2,000 prepaid card. Each week during the sweepstakes, a lucky winner will get a four-night stay for two at an eligible all-inclusive AMResorts location plus a $1,000 prepaid card.
You can read more and enter to win in our full post about the Vacation in Paradise sweepstakes.
Your Extras
Your Extras is a program that provides extra perks on point-eligible stays that include a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night. Specifically, U.S.-based travelers can current choose one of the following perks for each weeknight stay:
- 400 Choice Privileges points (doubled at Cambria hotels)
- 100 airline miles
- $0.20/gallon in Fuel Rewards
- $2.50 Amazon credit (doubled at Cambria hotels)
- $5 Starbucks card (doubled at Cambria hotels)
- $2.50 Uber trip discount (doubled at Cambria hotels)
To get a perk on eligible weeknight stays, you must select the Your Extra that you want in your online Choice Privileges account. However, once you’ve chosen a Your Extras choice, this choice will apply to all future stays. Luckily, you can change your preferences at any time using your online account.
Diamond elite status jump
Choice Privileges’ top-tier Diamond status doesn’t provide many elite perks. But, it does provide a significantly higher elite point bonus on paid stays. So, if you stay with Choice frequently, it may be worth using Cambria’s Diamond Elite Status Jump to boost your status.
To boost your status, you must complete a qualifying stay at a Cambria hotel. Then, send an email to Status_Match@choicehotels.com with the following information:
- Your Choice Privileges number
- Proof of your elite status with another major hotel loyalty program
- A copy/photo of your membership card showing expiration date or a copy/screenshot of your current account statement showing your elite status
- A copy/screenshot of your Cambria folio/receipt for a stay completed within the last 12 months
If your qualifying stay or request is between January and June, you’ll obtain Diamond Elite status for the current year. But, if your qualifying stay and request are both between July and December, you’ll get Diamond Elite status through the end of the following year. You aren’t eligible for this promotion if you received a status match or elite status upgrade in a previous calendar year.
3-night Bluegreen Vacations stay for $199
You can book select Bluegreen Vacations locations through Choice Privileges. You can even use Choice points to book Bluegreen Vacations properties. But, if you’re willing to sit through a two-hour timeshare presentation and tour, you can get a three-night Bluegreen Vacations stay, plus 20,000 Choice points or a $100 Mastercard Reward Card for $199.
I took advantage of a previous deal to stay at Bluegreen Vacations Fountains in Orlando, Florida. The Bluegreen Vacations timeshare sales presentation wasn’t high-pressure. But, this current three-night offer isn’t the best you’re likely to see. And, I found it difficult to book a stay at the Bluegreen Vacations property I wanted.
Finally, note that you must meet specific criteria, including income, residency and credit score requirements, to be eligible for this offer. So, carefully consider whether this is the deal for you before calling to claim this offer.
Featured image of Bluegreen Vacations Fountains in Orlando, FL by Katie Genter/The Points Guy
