IHG launches new promotion offering up to 4x bonus points on stays
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
IHG Rewards just launched a new promotion, offering up to 4x bonus points for stays with the hotel program now through Jan. 31, 2020. Members must register before booking and book by Dec. 15, 2019 to qualify for this offer.
In an effort to encourage members to book incremental stays with IHG, this promotion is set up as a progressive offer. After registering, members will earn:
- 1,000 bonus points for the first stay
- 2x bonus points for the second stay
- 3x bonus points for the third stay
- 4x bonus points for the fourth and future stays
There are some important terms and conditions to keep in mind. For a stay to qualify for this promotion, the “total spend” for the stay must be at least $30. Also, you can’t check out and check back in to the same hotel to earn another stay as a stay is defined as “one night or consecutive nights at the same hotel, regardless of frequency of check-in/out.”
There are a number of types of bookings that don’t qualifying for this promotion — including:
net wholesale individual and group rate, certain package rates, employee discount rate, friends and family rate, crew rate, special discounted contract rates, seasonal worker/crew rate, 50% travel club discount rate, travel industry discount rate, distressed passenger rate, IHG® Rewards Club Reward Nights/Airline Hotel Reward rate, rates booked through third party web sites, complimentary hotel Stays and any other rates not defined as a Qualifying Room Rate at IHG’s sole discretion
Register for the promotion here.
Although it’s unclear in the terms and conditions, an IHG representative has confirmed that the multiplier will only be on the base earnings from the stay. IHG Rewards elites — who earn up to 100% bonus points — will not have their elite bonuses multiplied.
That means that for the fourth and future qualifying stays, this is the earning chart for each elite tier:
|Earnings
per dollar spent
|Base
|Bonus
|Elite
|Total
|TPG
valuation
|Club
|10
|30
|0
|40
|$0.20
|Gold Elite
|10
|30
|1
|41
|$0.21
|Platinum Elite
|10
|30
|5
|45
|$0.23
|Spire Elite
|10
|30
|10
|50
|$0.25
Per the terms and conditions, the maximum number of points that you can earn from each stay is 200,000.
Related: The best ways to earn points with the IHG Rewards program
Keep in mind that you can stack this offer with other ongoing promotions such as IHG’s individualized Accelerate promotion that’s currently valid for stays now through Dec. 31, and IHG’s promotion for earning up to 15,000 bonus points for stays at InterContinental hotels.
Featured photo courtesy of the InterContinental David Tel Aviv Hotel.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.