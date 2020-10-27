13 of our favorite ski-friendly resort hotels you can book on points
Despite the ongoing pandemic, ski season in the Northern Hemisphere is about to begin in earnest.
Ski trips will look a little different this year, but many resorts have signaled they will indeed be open for business. With people clamoring to get away, and closer-to-home destinations being all the rage this year, it stands to reason that ski resorts will be an even hotter commodity.
And, half the fun of a ski trip is staying at a top-notch ski resort — a place to relax after a day on the mountains, to have a whiskey-based aprés-ski cocktail next to a fire pit and to soak in a heated pool or an even-hotter whirlpool to wind down with snow falling around you and the mountains — complete with their majestic evergreens — in clear view all around.
Even better, many resorts in the country’s (and world’s) top ski destinations are points hotels, meaning you can skip laying down cold hard cash for your stay and spend that money where it really counts — like on gear rentals, ski passes or those whiskey drinks.
So, with winter — and a whole lot of snow — on the way, let’s take a look at some of our favorite ski resorts that you can book with points both within the U.S. and further afield.
United States resorts
California
Just minutes from North Lake Tahoe, California, the Resort at Squaw Creek offers direct lift access to Squaw Valley, which is where the 1960 Winter Olympics were held. This 405-room resort offers a beautiful location at the base of Squaw Valley with views of the surrounding Sierra Nevada Mountains and ski-in/ski-out access. Guests can also enjoy heated pools (kids will love the 150-foot waterslide if you happen to visit during warmer months), hot tubs, a full gym and spa. There’s also a complimentary ski valet for storing ski gear.
The Resort at Squaw Creek is part of Hyatt’s Destination Hotels brand, meaning you can use World of Hyatt points for your stay. As a Category 6 property, you can book stays for 25,000 points per night, pending availability. Remember, too that World of Hyatt points transfer from Chase Ultimate Rewards at a 1:1 ratio, making it incredibly easy to use points earned from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card at Hyatt properties.
Elegantly nestled mid-mountain in Northern California‘s Northstar Resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is a luxurious home base that provides ski-in/ski-out access and close proximity to the charming Northstar Village, the town of Truckee and, of course, Lake Tahoe. Many of the warmly and elegantly designed guest rooms feature fireplaces and Juliet balconies from which you can take in the gorgeous scenery around you. After a long day at the slopes, treat yourself to a massage at the spa or enjoy a cocktail at any one of the resort’s multiple bars and restaurants.
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is a Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy award chart, meaning a free night will cost you 70,000, 85,000 or 100,000 Marriott points per night, depending on the dates of your stay.
If you’re short on Marriott points, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is offering a welcome bonus of up to 125,000 points. You can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within the first three months of account opening, and then an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. This offer ends on Jan. 13, 2021.
Additionally, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 points after you spend $5,000 within the first three months of card membership. As an added bonus, you’ll earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first six months of card membership for all eligible purchases on your card on U.S. advertising in select media. And finally, you’ll even get complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum elite status for one year, between Feb. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022. This offer also ends on Jan 13, 2021.
Colorado
Near the quintessential Colorado ski town of Vail, the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek lies at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain. This hotel offers discerning skiers a high-end spot to enjoy after frolicking in all the natural splendor that this part of Colorado offers. In addition to all the trappings of a high-end ski resort like true ski-in/ski-out access and two bars and restaurants, the property offers an Exhale spa, a heated outdoor pool and a whopping five hot tubs for you to enjoy when you want to wind down after a day of skiing and snowboarding.
This property is a Category 7 hotel in the World of Hyatt award chart, meaning a free night will cost you 30,000 points.
About a 20-minute drive from the town of Aspen is where you’ll find The Westin Snowmass, a ski-in/ski-out resort with a great spot right on Snowmass Mountain. This isn’t the most luxurious ski resort in existence, but you’ll likely find it’s a great value, thanks to its location and family-friendly amenities including a ski valet. You’ll also find a heated pool and multiple hot tubs, a kids club, spa and even laundry facilities.
This is a Category 6 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning a free night will cost you 40,000, 50,000 or 60,000 points, depending on the dates of your stay.
For a classically high-end ski stay, look no further than The St. Regis Aspen, arguably the finest address in one of the most-exclusive ski towns anywhere on earth. Situated at the base of Aspen Mountain, The St. Regis provides guests a great location for skiing — and to take advantage of everything else there is to do in Aspen like high-end shopping, fantastic restaurants and lively nightlife. Back in your room, you’ll sink right into the luxurious Frette linens and pamper yourself in the large, marble-clad bathrooms. After skiing, go for a dip in the heated outdoor pool with breathtaking views of the mountain and enjoy an aprés-ski cocktail from the hotel bar.
This St. Regis is a Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy award chart, meaning a free night will cost you 70,000, 85,000 or 100,000 Marriott points per night, depending on the dates of your stay.
Still a relatively new property, the W Aspen leans into the more lively side of this ski town with its funky decor and trendy rooftop bar. Rooms are modern and loud, with some even featuring up to four queen-size bunk beds — in a single room! But this hotel is in Aspen, after all, so it takes its role as a ski resort seriously and provides slope-side access to Aspen Mountain and is located in close proximity to all the town of Aspen has to offer.
The W Aspen is a Category 7 Marriott Bonvoy property. Free nights will cost you 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 points per night, depending on the dates of your stay.
Utah
Just about 45 minutes away from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), The St. Regis Deer Valley is a high-end ski-in/ski-out resort in one of America’s fabled ski destinations. Treat yourself to gorgeous mountain views and take advantage of the hotel’s multilevel pool complex with heated pools and a couple of hot tubs that are located right next to the ski run that takes you right back into the hotel. For serious skiers, there’s an on-site ski valet and adjacent rental shop where you could borrow any equipment you didn’t bring along with you. Don’t skip a treatment at the 14,000-square-foot spa, either.
This St. Regis is a Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy award chart. A free night will cost you 70,000, 85,000 or 100,000 Marriott points per night, depending on the dates of your stay.
Equidistant to Deer Valley Ski Resort and downtown Park City, The Waldorf Astoria Park City is perfect for anyone who wants to see and do it all in Park City. The hotel provides a complimentary shuttle to both areas and for those who plan to ski, there’s a ski valet and the gondola that takes you to the base of Canyons Mountain is just across the street. Each guest room has a gas fireplace at which you can warm up after a day in the snow, and you can enjoy the heated outdoor pool, multiple hot tubs and a full spa with 15 treatment rooms.
Hilton doesn’t maintain an award chart, but rooms can be had for as few as 52,000 Honors points per night during the low season. If your Honors account needs a boost, consider signing up for the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership. And right now, TPG readers can also earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new card to purchase an ExpertFlyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year. ExpertFlyer is owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures.
Vermont
At the base of Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s tallest peak, and in the popular ski town of Stowe, lies the Lodge at Spruce Peak, a luxurious ski-in/ski-out resort convenient for East Coasters looking for a ski getaway. Besides some of the East Coast’s best skiing, you’ll have access to a full spa, heated outdoor pool multiple onsite restaurants and bars and convenient access to great shops and Spruce Peak Village where you can partake in activities like ice skating, ziplining and gondola rides.
The Lodge is part of Hyatt’s Destination Hotels brand. It’s a Category 8 property in the World of Hyatt award chart. A free night will cost you 40,000 points.
Canadian resorts
British Columbia
Located right in the middle of Whistler Village, the Hilton Whistler is a great option for anyone looking to enjoy some of Canada’s finest skiing. The hotel is near the gondolas of both Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, all but ensuring you won’t be bored at this hotel. The property’s guest rooms were recently refreshed and it offers everything you’d expect from a full-service ski resort including free storage for your ski and snowboarding gear, a spa and heated outdoor pool and hot tub.
Hilton doesn’t maintain an award chart, but rooms can be had for as few as 28,000 Honors points per night during the low season, making it an excellent option for those who want to stretch their Hilton points to the maximum.
Quebec
At the base of Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant is the Le Westin Resort and Spa, Tremblant, Quebec, a 123-room property offering proximity to both the slopes and all the attractions of the charming village of Mont-Tremblant. Many rooms at this property offer fireplaces and even kitchenettes, which can help keep costs down once you’ve arrived. There’s also a heated outdoor saltwater pool and hot tub for post-ski afternoon dips and a spa for the ultimate relaxation.
This hotel is a Category 7 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning free nights will cost you 50,000, 60,000 or 70,000 points per night, depending on the dates of your stay.
Bonus: Resorts across the Pond(s)
Europe
Situated high up (almost 5,100 feet high, to be exact) in the Swiss Alps, the W Verbier offers a very W take on Alpine luxury. The bright, airy rooms are cutting edge, but you won’t forget you’re in the mountains thanks to touches like thick throws and fireplaces, and, of course, the views of the Alps. With six onsite restaurants and bars, this resort is a destination unto itself. The modern chalet vibes continue in the hotel’s public spaces, with light woods and rich, bold colors used abundantly. In the summer, the hotel even sets up a “beach” on the property, where it features DJs and serves up frozen cocktails. And in the winter, take advantage of the ski-in/ski-out access to “Les 4 Vallées,” for some of the best skiing you’ll ever experience.
The W Verbier is a Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy award chart, meaning a free night will cost you 70,000, 85,000 or 100,000 Marriott points per night, depending on the dates of your stay.
Japan
The Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono brings the Park Hyatt brand’s renowned minimalist luxury to the slopes of Hokkaido in Japan. The hotel is set in Niseko United, roughly 70 miles from Sapporo in the Annupuri Mountains. In addition to ski-in/ski-out access, the property has 11 onsite restaurants, a health club, a swimming pool, an onsen, and offers ski rentals.
This property is a Category 7 hotel in the World of Hyatt award chart, meaning a free night will cost you 30,000 points.
Featured photo courtesy of the W Verbier.
