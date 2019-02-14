This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve booked flights to the Caribbean using points and miles, now it’s time to pick a resort hotel — a particularly daunting task given the region’s 30 countries and territories. Many of these islands have experienced devastating hurricanes over the last few years, and every tourism dollar helps on the continued road to recovery. The good news: there are more options than ever before to use points for a luxurious, tropical escape.
What follows isn’t a list of every single Caribbean points hotel. Rather, we’ve curated a list of some of the best spots where you can use rewards to book. However, if we’ve missed your favorite, be sure to let us know in the comments below.
For all the properties below, we’ve listed the standard award category and/or points rate, which doesn’t include possible discounts (like a fifth night free at various chains). Also, as always, check the paid rates when you’re considering an award booking, as sometimes they can be low enough to warrant paying cash and saving your points for another time.
Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino
Hilton Honors — 80,000 maximum points per night
This beautiful property only came under the Hilton banner a few years ago, having previously been branded as a Radisson, but the Hilton renovations get rave reviews from guests. Also popular are the beachfront palapas, which you can reserve by smartphone app the day before instead of getting up at the crack of dawn (though you’ll still need to claim your palapa in person by 9am or it’ll go to other sun-seekers). Hilton no longer has an award chart but instead maintains a minimum and maximum points amount for each hotel, and unfortunately this hotel almost always prices out at its maximum of 80,000 points per night. You can even mix in cash with fewer points on your redemption using the chain’s Points & Money option.
Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino
Marriott Rewards Category 6 — 50,000 points per night
The Aruba Marriott Resort often has rooms available for point redemptions when its two nearby two sister resorts — the Marriott Aruba Ocean Club and the Marriott Aruba Surf Club — have no space. Even better, guests at this hotel have access to many of the facilities at the pair of neighbor properties. You can even add cash to your 50,000 points per night to upgrade as high as a top-floor Tradewinds room, which gives you additional access to a club lounge, a private beach and a dedicated concierge.
The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
Marriott Rewards Category 7 — 60,000 points per night
If you’re already planning on shelling out points for a Marriott hotel in Aruba, you’ll probably be better off upgrading to the Ritz-Carlton for only 10,000 extra points each night. This hotel has it all, with balconies in every room, a 24 hour casino, and that extra luxury touch you can only find at a Ritz-Carlton. With cash rates climbing as high as $1,000 a night during peak season, this is an easy way to get incredible value from your Marriott points.
The Bahamas
The Cove Atlantis
Marriott Rewards Category 7 — 60,000 points per night
While some of the facilities at the Atlantis resort are getting a bit long in the tooth, the complex is still one of the more popular destinations in the Bahamas, and The Cove is the top-of-the-line luxury tower at the resort. The Cove Pool is restricted to adult guests over 18 years old, and the buffet at the tower’s Mosaic restaurant gets consistently impressive reviews from guests. Since this is a Marriott Autograph property, all the towers at Atlantis can be booked with Marriott Rewards points, but watch for expensive resort fees tacked on to your stay.
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
World of Hyatt Category 5 — 20,000 points per night
The Grand Hyatt was the first hotel to open in the 1,000-acre Baha Mar development and boasts 1,800 rooms and a ton of facilities. TPG Editor Melanie Lieberman found that it exceeded her expectations during her stay last summer. The Baha Mar resort complex features a 100,000-square-foot casino, 11 swimming pools, 30 luxury shops and an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and Golf Club. A BEACH Sanctuary is exclusive to resort guests and contains wildlife that will undoubtedly fascinate adults and children alike, and there are properties to satisfy every type of traveler.
Cayman Islands
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Marriott Rewards Category 8 — 85,000 points per night
No less than TPG himself stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Grand Cayman a few years ago during the Cayman Cookout, declaring it to be “easily one of the best point hotels in the Caribbean.” The resort hosts six bars and restaurants, two pools, an oceanfront jacuzzi, a 9-hole golf course and a tennis center.
Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort
Marriott Rewards Category 7 — 60,000 points per night
Across the way from the Ritz-Carlton and co-located on Seven Mile Beach on the western side of Grand Cayman, the property was renovated a couple of years ago and features the largest freshwater pool on the island, along with two hot tubs and a courtyard café and bar at the pool. Beach House, the property’s main restaurant, won AAA’s 4 Diamond Award and features seafood dishes designed by executive chef Sandy Tuason. And since it’s a Westin, at the end of the day you’ll sleep soundly on your room’s Heavenly Bed, a favorite of the chain’s clientele.
Curaçao
Hilton Curaçao
Hilton Honors — 39,000 minimum/40,000 maximum points per night
If you’re interested in diving, the Hilton Curaçao is your spot. The hotel features an on-site PADI diving center where you can spend time getting certified and seeing Curaçao’s fantastic reef up close. But even if diving isn’t your thing, 23 acres of tropical gardens ensure that you won’t be lacking for things to do. The property is built on the site of a 16th-century fort and features a casino, a spa, a health club and a recreation center with ping-pong, pool and foosball.
Renaissance Curaçao Resort and Casino
Marriott Rewards Category 5 — 35,000 points per night
You might be surprised to learn that you won’t find a bona fide beach at this hotel, but something just as cool: a saltwater infinity pool with a man-made beach area. Guests of the hotel give it top reviews, but if that’s not your thing, you can also enjoy the additional freshwater pool. Located in the harbor of Willemstad, you’ll get great value at this property for 35,000 points per night, or you can use a free night certificate from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.
Dominican Republic
Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences
World of Hyatt Category 6 — 25,000 points per night
The World of Hyatt program made waves in 2018 by adding a partnership with the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group. This has added four new Caribbean locations to the Hyatt portfolio, including the Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, part of the latest round of properties bookable using Hyatt points. The gorgeous property is set in lush, tropical surroundings and boasts an on-site restaurant and spa. The standard award rooms are one-bedroom suites that span over 1,000 square feet, including a full-equipped kitchen, dining area and living space with a sofa bed (perfect for families).
Jamaica
Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa
Hilton Honors — 60,000 minimum/70,000 maximum points per night
If you’re considering an all-inclusive resort where you won’t have to worry about the cost of food or drinks, Jamaica should be your target. That’s because the Hilton Rose Hall Resort is just one of at least three all-inclusive hotels on the island that can be booked with points. The resort features the largest water park and the longest white sand beach on the island, and with seven bars and restaurants serving up grub and booze at no cost, you’re in for a well-sated stay.
Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
World of Hyatt Category 6 — 25,000 points per night
Whether you’re traveling with your family or without, Hyatt has you covered for all-inclusive resorts; the chain offers both its family-oriented Ziva brand and also its adults-only Zilara adjacent to each other on Montego Bay. Ziva Rose Hall has two swimming pool areas while Zilara has one, but Zilara guests can trek to the activities pool on the Ziva side for volleyball and other pool activities. Regardless of which property you’re staying at, you’ll have access to more than a dozen restaurants and bars and — if that’s not enough — free room service available 24 hours a day.
St. Kitts
St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino
Marriott Rewards Category 5 — 35,000 points per night
Decorated in a West Indian motif with bright blues and greens, the St. Kitts Marriott Resort has recently undergone some renovations, but you’ll find an expansive resort with the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club and the 15,000-square-foot Emerald Mist Spa as highlights. Cash rates at this property can sometimes fall below $150 per night, so make sure to double-check the cost of paid nights before burning your points here.
Park Hyatt St. Kitts
World of Hyatt Category 7 — 30,000 points per night
Last but certainly not least is the Park Hyatt St. Kitts which stunned guests after a severely delayed opening. With only 78 rooms and 48 suites, the property features two swimming pools — one adults-only and one for families — three restaurants, a spa, and of course access to the Banana Bay beach. With paid rates reaching toward $800 on some dates, this resort can be the perfect spot for a points redemption, though be sure to check for possible deals through portals like Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Featured image of The Cove Pool by Atlantis.
