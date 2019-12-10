Hyatt adds another 56 luxury hotels for award stays
It’s been a busy year for the World of Hyatt program. From a new partnership with expedition company Lindblad to the addition of brands like Thompson and Joie de Vivre, Hyatt is working hard to expand the number of ways to earn and redeem points for its members.
Now, the program is back with a sixth round of integration from Small Luxury Hotels of the World — as of today, another 56 properties have been added to Hyatt’s award chart. Following previous additions from December, January, February, May and October, this brings the total number of SLH properties available using Hyatt points to over 300. When you consider that Hyatt’s own branded hotels number less than 1,000, this represents a fantastic expansion of the program’s award chart.
To celebrate, Hyatt is also launching a new promotion for stays at participating SLH properties. Members will earn 3,000 bonus points — worth $51 based on TPG’s most recent valuations — for every paid stay between December 10, 2019 and March 2, 2020. Registration is required by January 31, 2020, so visit this link to make sure you don’t miss out on a decent haul of Hyatt points.
Hyatt notes that the SLH partnership has added a total of 27 additional countries with participating properties for members to earn and redeem points, and the new additions as of today look quite enticing, including:
- Cordée des Alpes in Verbier, Switzerland
- Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa in Lake Placid, NY
- Tower Suites Reykjavik in Iceland
- Vista Palazzo Lago di Como in Italy
- Greenhill Lodge in Hastings, New Zealand
The new properties will offer the same earning rates and perks as previous additions. World of Hyatt members will earn 5 points per dollar spent on paid stays, and elite members will earn the standard bonuses. All Hyatt travelers, regardless of status, will enjoy a number of on-property benefits, including daily complimentary continental breakfast for two, a space-available, one-category room upgrade at check in, and early check-in/late checkout (subject to availability). You can find full details of the Hyatt-SLH partnership at this link.
Note that these properties also count as Hyatt hotels when you swipe The World of Hyatt Credit Card, so you’d earn an additional 4 Hyatt points per dollar spent, making this a terrific option for these stays.
All 56 of these new properties have also been added for award stays, and they cover the following categories, with standard award rates in parentheses:
- Category 3 (12,000 points per night): 1 hotel
- Category 4 (15,000 points): 5 hotels
- Category 5 (20,000 points): 10 hotels
- Category 6 (25,000 points): 17 hotels
- Category 7 (30,000 points): 13 hotels
- Category 8 (40,000 points): 10 hotels
Just remember that World of Hyatt will be adding peak and off-peak pricing starting in March 2020, so these award rates will fluctuate based on the dates of travel.
Hyatt has also updated its list of most popular markets for SLH reservations by members, with a familiar city on top:
- London, England (previously #2)
- Rome, Italy (previously #1)
- Shanghai, China (previously #4)
- Kyoto, Japan (new)
- Paris, France (new)
Here’s a full list of the new properties:
|Hotel Name
|City
|Country
|Award category
|Stoke Park
|Stoke Poges
|United Kingdom
|5
|Casa del Mar
|Mykonos
|Greece
|8
|Hotel San Regis
|Paris
|France
|7
|La Villa del Re
|Sardinia
|Italy
|7
|Le Pavillon des Lettres
|Paris
|France
|6
|Domaine Misincu
|Corsica
|France
|7
|Grand Barrail Chateau Hotel & Spa
|Saint-Emilion
|France
|6
|Hotel Aguas de Ibiza Lifestyle
|Ibiza
|Spain
|7
|Downtown
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|4
|Naman Retreat
|Da Nang
|Vietnam
|7
|The Celino South Beach
|Miami Beach
|USA
|5
|Brooks Hotel
|Dublin
|Ireland
|5
|Domaine de Manville
|Les Baux de Provence
|France
|7
|Grand Hotel Angiolieri
|Sorrento
|Italy
|6
|Hotel Byron
|Forte dei Marmi
|Italy
|7
|Hotel Le Pashmina Le Refuge
|Val Thorens
|France
|8
|Hotel Villa Ducale
|Taormina
|Italy
|6
|Le Clos Saint Martin Hotel & Spa
|Saint Martin
|France
|7
|Pädaste Manor
|Muhu Island
|Estonia
|6
|Villa Carlotta
|Taormina
|Italy
|7
|Abba Resorts Izu
|Ito
|Japan
|8
|Eichardts Private Hotel
|Queenstown
|New Zealand
|8
|Heritage Le Tefair Golf & Wellness Resort
|Bel Ombre
|Mauritius
|6
|O Monot Hotel
|Beirut
|Lebanon
|3
|Olive Boutique Hotel
|San Juan
|Puerto Rico
|5
|The Marmara Bodrum
|Bodrum
|Turkey
|4
|Tongsai Pool Villas
|Koh Samui
|Thailand
|7
|Boutique Hotel Heidelberg Suites
|Heidelberg
|Germany
|5
|Boutique Hotel Wachtelhof
|Hinterthal Maria Alm
|Austria
|6
|Castle Hot Springs
|Castle Hot Springs, AZ
|USA
|8
|Château d’Ouchy
|Lausanne
|Switzerland
|5
|Cordée des Alpes
|Verbier
|Switzerland
|6
|Grossarler Hof
|Grossarl
|Austria
|6
|Inn at English Harbour
|English Harbour
|Antigua and Barbuda
|8
|Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa
|Lake Placid, NY
|USA
|6
|The Reef by CuisinArt
|Merrywing Bay
|Anguilla
|6
|French Coco
|Tartane
|Martinique
|7
|The Lodge & Spa at Pico Bonito
|La Ceiba Atlantida
|Honduras
|5
|La Casa Que Canta
|Zihuatanejo
|Mexico
|7
|Praia Art Resort
|Isola di Capo Rizzuto
|Italy
|6
|Tower Suites Reykjavik
|Reykjavik
|Iceland
|8
|Bolontiku Boutique Hotel and Spa
|San Andres
|Guatemala
|4
|Ksar Char-Bagh
|Marrakech
|Morocco
|7
|Twinpalms MontAzure
|Phuket
|Thailand
|6
|Great Fosters
|Egham
|United Kingdom
|5
|Kasa Hotel Riviera Maya
|Puerto Aventuras
|Mexico
|5
|Vista Palazzo Lago di Como
|Como
|Italy
|8
|Lennox Miami Beach
|Miami Beach
|USA
|6
|Castello di Spaltenna
|Gaiole in Chianti
|Italy
|6
|Villa La Madonna
|Monastero Bormida
|Italy
|6
|Les Sources de Cheverny
|Cheverny
|France
|6
|Muh Shoou Xixi Hotel Hangzhou
|Hangzhou
|China
|5
|100 Rizes Seaside Resort
|Gytheio
|Greece
|4
|Greenhill Lodge
|Hastings
|New Zealand
|8
|Arima Hotel
|San Sebastian
|Spain
|4
|Le Refuge de la Traye
|Meribel- Les Allues
|France
|8
Featured photo of the French Coco Hotel courtesy of SLH.
