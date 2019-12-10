News

Hyatt adds another 56 luxury hotels for award stays

 Nick Ewen
Yesterday

It’s been a busy year for the World of Hyatt program. From a new partnership with expedition company Lindblad to the addition of brands like Thompson and Joie de Vivre, Hyatt is working hard to expand the number of ways to earn and redeem points for its members.

Now, the program is back with a sixth round of integration from Small Luxury Hotels of the World — as of today, another 56 properties have been added to Hyatt’s award chart. Following previous additions from December, January, February, May and October, this brings the total number of SLH properties available using Hyatt points to over 300. When you consider that Hyatt’s own branded hotels number less than 1,000, this represents a fantastic expansion of the program’s award chart.

To celebrate, Hyatt is also launching a new promotion for stays at participating SLH properties. Members will earn 3,000 bonus points — worth $51 based on TPG’s most recent valuations — for every paid stay between December 10, 2019 and March 2, 2020. Registration is required by January 31, 2020, so visit this link to make sure you don’t miss out on a decent haul of Hyatt points.

Your next Hyatt award stay could see you sipping drinks overlooking Lake Como thanks to this new round of SLH integration. (Photo of the Vista Palazzo di Como courtesy of SLH)

Hyatt notes that the SLH partnership has added a total of 27 additional countries with participating properties for members to earn and redeem points, and the new additions as of today look quite enticing, including:

The new properties will offer the same earning rates and perks as previous additions. World of Hyatt members will earn 5 points per dollar spent on paid stays, and elite members will earn the standard bonuses. All Hyatt travelers, regardless of status, will enjoy a number of on-property benefits, including daily complimentary continental breakfast for two, a space-available, one-category room upgrade at check in, and early check-in/late checkout (subject to availability). You can find full details of the Hyatt-SLH partnership at this link.

Note that these properties also count as Hyatt hotels when you swipe The World of Hyatt Credit Card, so you’d earn an additional 4 Hyatt points per dollar spent, making this a terrific option for these stays.

All 56 of these new properties have also been added for award stays, and they cover the following categories, with standard award rates in parentheses:

  • Category 3 (12,000 points per night): 1 hotel
  • Category 4 (15,000 points): 5 hotels
  • Category 5 (20,000 points): 10 hotels
  • Category 6 (25,000 points): 17 hotels
  • Category 7 (30,000 points): 13 hotels
  • Category 8 (40,000 points): 10 hotels

Just remember that World of Hyatt will be adding peak and off-peak pricing starting in March 2020, so these award rates will fluctuate based on the dates of travel.

RELATED: Your guide to maximizing Hyatt redemptions

Hyatt has also updated its list of most popular markets for SLH reservations by members, with a familiar city on top:

  1. London, England (previously #2)
  2. Rome, Italy (previously #1)
  3. Shanghai, China (previously #4)
  4. Kyoto, Japan (new)
  5. Paris, France (new)

Here’s a full list of the new properties:

Hotel Name City Country Award category
Stoke Park Stoke Poges United Kingdom 5
Casa del Mar Mykonos Greece 8
Hotel San Regis Paris France 7
La Villa del Re Sardinia Italy 7
Le Pavillon des Lettres Paris France 6
Domaine Misincu Corsica France 7
Grand Barrail Chateau Hotel & Spa Saint-Emilion France 6
Hotel Aguas de Ibiza Lifestyle Ibiza Spain 7
Downtown Mexico City Mexico 4
Naman Retreat Da Nang Vietnam 7
The Celino South Beach Miami Beach USA 5
Brooks Hotel Dublin Ireland 5
Domaine de Manville Les Baux de Provence France 7
Grand Hotel Angiolieri Sorrento Italy 6
Hotel Byron Forte dei Marmi Italy 7
Hotel Le Pashmina Le Refuge Val Thorens France 8
Hotel Villa Ducale Taormina Italy 6
Le Clos Saint Martin Hotel & Spa Saint Martin France 7
Pädaste Manor Muhu Island Estonia 6
Villa Carlotta Taormina Italy 7
Abba Resorts Izu Ito Japan 8
Eichardts Private Hotel Queenstown New Zealand 8
Heritage Le Tefair Golf & Wellness Resort Bel Ombre Mauritius 6
O Monot Hotel Beirut Lebanon 3
Olive Boutique Hotel San Juan Puerto Rico 5
The Marmara Bodrum Bodrum Turkey 4
Tongsai Pool Villas Koh Samui Thailand 7
Boutique Hotel Heidelberg Suites Heidelberg Germany 5
Boutique Hotel Wachtelhof Hinterthal Maria Alm Austria 6
Castle Hot Springs Castle Hot Springs, AZ USA 8
Château d’Ouchy Lausanne Switzerland 5
Cordée des Alpes Verbier Switzerland 6
Grossarler Hof Grossarl Austria 6
Inn at English Harbour English Harbour Antigua and Barbuda 8
Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa Lake Placid, NY USA 6
The Reef by CuisinArt Merrywing Bay Anguilla 6
French Coco Tartane Martinique 7
The Lodge & Spa at Pico Bonito La Ceiba Atlantida Honduras 5
La Casa Que Canta Zihuatanejo Mexico 7
Praia Art Resort Isola di Capo Rizzuto Italy 6
Tower Suites Reykjavik Reykjavik Iceland 8
Bolontiku Boutique Hotel and Spa San Andres Guatemala 4
Ksar Char-Bagh Marrakech Morocco 7
Twinpalms MontAzure Phuket Thailand 6
Great Fosters Egham United Kingdom 5
Kasa Hotel Riviera Maya Puerto Aventuras Mexico 5
Vista Palazzo Lago di Como Como Italy 8
Lennox Miami Beach Miami Beach USA 6
Castello di Spaltenna Gaiole in Chianti Italy 6
Villa La Madonna Monastero Bormida Italy 6
Les Sources de Cheverny Cheverny France 6
Muh Shoou Xixi Hotel Hangzhou Hangzhou China 5
100 Rizes Seaside Resort Gytheio Greece 4
Greenhill Lodge Hastings New Zealand 8
Arima Hotel San Sebastian Spain 4
Le Refuge de la Traye Meribel- Les Allues France 8

Featured photo of the French Coco Hotel courtesy of SLH.

Nick Ewen is TPG's Senior Points & Miles Editor and was one of the site's first contributors in 2012. He’s visited 41 countries (and counting) and has taken his four-year-old daughter to 19 of them.
