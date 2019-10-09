Another 49 luxury hotels and resorts now available using Hyatt points
It’s been a little over a year since Hyatt announced its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and after waves of integration in December, January, February and May, the program is back with a fifth round of additions.
Starting Oct. 9, World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem Hyatt points at an additional 50 SLH properties, bringing the total number of new resorts added to 260 (and this doesn’t include the eight Thompson Hotels added in March). This, combined with Hyatt’s newest partnership with expedition company Lindblad, makes for a pretty compelling year for Hyatt.
Here are the some of the countries where Hyatt now has a presence (or a greatly-enhanced presence) with this new set of resorts:
- Scotland: Inverlochy Castle
- Belize: Ka’ana Resort
- Nicaragua: Calala Island
- Lithuania: Esperanza Resort and Spa
- Turks and Caicos: Point Grace Resort and Spa
- Greece: Canaves Oia Hotel
- Italy: Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti
All of these newly-integrated properties will follow the same earning and redemption scheme as those that have already been added to the World of Hyatt program. You’ll earn 5 points per dollar spent on paid stays, and if you hold Hyatt elite status, your standard bonuses will apply. However, all World of Hyatt members will enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast for two, a space-available, one-category upgrade at check-in, and early check-in/late checkout (subject to availability). You can find a full list of the all integrated properties at this link.
Here’s a breakdown of where the new properties fall in Hyatt’s award chart:
- Category 3 (12,000 points per night): Four hotels
- Category 4 (15,000 points): Four hotels
- Category 5 (20,000 points): Nine hotels
- Category 6 (25,000): 16 hotels
- Category 7 (30,000 points): 11 hotels
- Category 8 (40,000 points): Five hotels
Finally, World of Hyatt shared an updated list of the most popular cities for World of Hyatt member bookings at SLH hotels. This time the list is largely the same, though London has once again taken over the top spot.
- Rome, Italy (previously London)
- London, England (previously Rome)
- Venice, Italy (no change)
- Shanghai, China (no change)
- Santorini, Greece (no change)
Here’s the full list of new SLH properties, sorted by award category:
|Property
|City
|Country
|Hyatt points per night
|Hotel de la Soledad
|Morelia
|Mexico
|12,000
|Grand Hotel Yerevan
|Yerevan
|Armenia
|12,000
|Dinamo Hotel Baku
|Baku
|Azerbaijan
|12,000
|The New Jingli Hotel
|Nanjing
|China
|12,000
|Boutique Hotel Villa am Ruhrufer Golf & Spa
|Nordrhein-Westfalen
|Germany
|15,000
|Lanson Place Hotel
|Causeway Bay
|Hong Kong
|15,000
|Hangzhou Rose Garden Resort & Spa
|Zhejiang
|China
|15,000
|Hotel28 Myeongdong
|Seoul
|South Korea
|15,000
|Londa Beach Hotel
|Limassol
|Cyprus
|20,000
|Hacienda Zorita Wine Hotel Spa
|Salamanca
|Spain
|20,000
|Villa Le Maschere Resort
|Florence
|Italy
|20,000
|The Pillars Hotel
|Fort Lauderdale
|USA
|20,000
|Cape Fahn Hotel
|Koh Samui
|Thailand
|20,000
|Cape Kudu Hotel
|Phang Nga Province
|Thailand
|20,000
|Hotel Sahrai
|Fez
|Morocco
|20,000
|Esperanza Resort & Spa
|Vilnius
|Lithuania
|20,000
|Casa Colonial Beach & Spa
|Puerto Plata
|Dominican Republic
|20,000
|Villa di Piazzano
|Tuscany
|Italy
|25,000
|The Chesterfield Hotel Palm Beach
|Palm Beach
|USA
|25,000
|Kasa Hotel Parota
|Tulum
|Mexico
|25,000
|The Merchant House
|Manama
|Bahrain
|25,000
|Villa Maria Cristina
|Guanajuato
|Mexico
|25,000
|Villa Neri Resort
|Linguaglossa
|Italy
|25,000
|Noborioji Hotel Nara
|Nara City
|Japan
|25,000
|DasPosthotel
|Tyrol
|Austria
|25,000
|De Witte Lelie
|Antwerp
|Belgium
|25,000
|Hotel Goldgasse
|Salzberg
|Austria
|25,000
|Ka’ana Resort
|San Ignacio
|Belize
|25,000
|Casa Ellul
|Valletta
|Malta
|25,000
|Hounds Tooth Inn
|Oakhurst
|USA
|25,000
|1906 Lodge
|Coronado
|USA
|25,000
|Hotel De’Ricci
|Rome
|Italy
|25,000
|Alpin Royal
|St. Johann
|Italy
|25,000
|Gold Suites
|Santorini
|Greece
|30,000
|Grand Hotel Cocumella
|Sorrento
|Italy
|30,000
|Hotel ai Reali
|Venice
|Italy
|30,000
|Mont Blanc Hotel Village
|La Salle
|Italy
|30,000
|Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola
|Lugano
|Switzerland
|30,000
|Villa Orselina
|Orselina
|Switzerland
|30,000
|Greywalls Hotel
|Gullane
|United Kingdom
|30,000
|Inverlochy Castle
|Fort William
|United Kingdom
|30,000
|Il Salviatino
|Florence
|Italy
|30,000
|Lefay Resort Dolomiti
|Pinzolo
|Italy
|30,000
|Alex Lake Zurich
|Zurich
|Switzerland
|30,000
|Point Grace Resort and Spa
|Grace Bay
|Turks & Caicos
|40,000
|Calala Island
|Pearl Cays
|Nicaragua
|40,000
|Le Grand Bellevue
|Gstaad
|Switzerland
|40,000
|Canaves Oia Epitome
|Santorini
|Greece
|40,000
|Canaves Oia Hotel
|Santorini
|Greece
|40,000
Bottom line
Hyatt has really upped its game this year, making strides to compete with much larger chains like Hilton and Marriott across the globe. This newest round of additions adds some fantastic hotels to the portfolio of Hyatt-redeemable properties. Combined with other moves like the purchase of Two Roads Hospitality in 2018, Hyatt is expanding its footprint in a big way.
Featured photo of Calala Island courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
