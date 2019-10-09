News

Another 49 luxury hotels and resorts now available using Hyatt points

Carissa Rawson
11h ago

It’s been a little over a year since Hyatt announced its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and after waves of integration in December, January, February and May, the program is back with a fifth round of additions.

Starting Oct. 9, World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem Hyatt points at an additional 50 SLH properties, bringing the total number of new resorts added to 260 (and this doesn’t include the eight Thompson Hotels added in March). This, combined with Hyatt’s newest partnership with expedition company Lindblad, makes for a pretty compelling year for Hyatt.

(Photo courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.)

Here are the some of the countries where Hyatt now has a presence (or a greatly-enhanced presence) with this new set of resorts:

All of these newly-integrated properties will follow the same earning and redemption scheme as those that have already been added to the World of Hyatt program. You’ll earn 5 points per dollar spent on paid stays, and if you hold Hyatt elite status, your standard bonuses will apply. However, all World of Hyatt members will enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast for two, a space-available, one-category upgrade at check-in, and early check-in/late checkout (subject to availability). You can find a full list of the all integrated properties at this link.

Here’s a breakdown of where the new properties fall in Hyatt’s award chart:

  • Category 3 (12,000 points per night): Four hotels
  • Category 4 (15,000 points): Four hotels
  • Category 5 (20,000 points): Nine hotels
  • Category 6 (25,000): 16 hotels
  • Category 7 (30,000 points): 11 hotels
  • Category 8 (40,000 points): Five hotels

Finally, World of Hyatt shared an updated list of the most popular cities for World of Hyatt member bookings at SLH hotels. This time the list is largely the same, though London has once again taken over the top spot.

  1. Rome, Italy (previously London)
  2. London, England (previously Rome)
  3. Venice, Italy (no change)
  4. Shanghai, China (no change)
  5. Santorini, Greece (no change)

Here’s the full list of new SLH properties, sorted by award category:

Property City Country Hyatt points per night
Hotel de la Soledad Morelia Mexico 12,000
Grand Hotel Yerevan Yerevan Armenia 12,000
Dinamo Hotel Baku Baku Azerbaijan 12,000
The New Jingli Hotel Nanjing China 12,000
Boutique Hotel Villa am Ruhrufer Golf & Spa Nordrhein-Westfalen Germany 15,000
Lanson Place Hotel Causeway Bay Hong Kong 15,000
Hangzhou Rose Garden Resort & Spa Zhejiang China 15,000
Hotel28 Myeongdong Seoul South Korea 15,000
Londa Beach Hotel Limassol Cyprus 20,000
Hacienda Zorita Wine Hotel Spa Salamanca Spain 20,000
Villa Le Maschere Resort Florence Italy 20,000
The Pillars Hotel Fort Lauderdale USA 20,000
Cape Fahn Hotel Koh Samui Thailand 20,000
Cape Kudu Hotel Phang Nga Province Thailand 20,000
Hotel Sahrai Fez Morocco 20,000
Esperanza Resort & Spa Vilnius Lithuania 20,000
Casa Colonial Beach & Spa Puerto Plata Dominican Republic 20,000
Villa di Piazzano Tuscany Italy 25,000
The Chesterfield Hotel Palm Beach Palm Beach USA 25,000
Kasa Hotel Parota Tulum Mexico 25,000
The Merchant House Manama Bahrain 25,000
Villa Maria Cristina Guanajuato Mexico 25,000
Villa Neri Resort Linguaglossa Italy 25,000
Noborioji Hotel Nara Nara City Japan 25,000
DasPosthotel Tyrol Austria 25,000
De Witte Lelie Antwerp Belgium 25,000
Hotel Goldgasse Salzberg Austria 25,000
Ka’ana Resort San Ignacio Belize 25,000
Casa Ellul Valletta Malta 25,000
Hounds Tooth Inn Oakhurst USA 25,000
1906 Lodge Coronado USA 25,000
Hotel De’Ricci Rome Italy 25,000
Alpin Royal St. Johann Italy 25,000
Gold Suites Santorini Greece 30,000
Grand Hotel Cocumella Sorrento Italy 30,000
Hotel ai Reali Venice Italy 30,000
Mont Blanc Hotel Village La Salle Italy 30,000
Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola Lugano Switzerland 30,000
Villa Orselina Orselina Switzerland 30,000
Greywalls Hotel Gullane United Kingdom 30,000
Inverlochy Castle Fort William United Kingdom 30,000
Il Salviatino Florence Italy 30,000
Lefay Resort Dolomiti Pinzolo Italy 30,000
Alex Lake Zurich Zurich Switzerland 30,000
Point Grace Resort and Spa Grace Bay Turks & Caicos 40,000
Calala Island Pearl Cays Nicaragua 40,000
Le Grand Bellevue Gstaad Switzerland 40,000
Canaves Oia Epitome Santorini Greece 40,000
Canaves Oia Hotel Santorini Greece 40,000

Bottom line

Hyatt has really upped its game this year, making strides to compete with much larger chains like Hilton and Marriott across the globe. This newest round of additions adds some fantastic hotels to the portfolio of Hyatt-redeemable properties. Combined with other moves like the purchase of Two Roads Hospitality in 2018, Hyatt is expanding its footprint in a big way.

Featured photo of Calala Island courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.

