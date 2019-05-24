This Secret Password Will Get You a Free Gift at Kimpton Hotels
Kimpton is the playful and sociable brand within IHG. While individual Kimpton stays can be hit or miss, the brand as a whole is generally on-point due to its atmosphere and uniqueness — plus fun inclusions, such as evening happy hour.
One fun, periodic Kimpton promotion unlocks a free gift at check-in just by saying a particular phrase known as a “Secret Password.” This Kimpton social password is not always in play, but it just made its triumphant return in time for the summer travel season. At check-in during your next Kimpton stay (before Sept. 2), say “Off Duty” and watch the magic happen.
Two words: social password. It’s back! Just say ‘Off Duty’ at check-in, now through September 2nd, for a fun surprise from the front desk. pic.twitter.com/wWHwIUQaO3
— Kimpton (@Kimpton) May 24, 2019
TPG readers have reported that weaving the secret phrase into their check-in conversation to be both fun and rewarding. However, if the check-in agent is a little surprised or confused, just let them know you saw it on Kimpton’s Twitter account and hopefully the manager on duty will know what to do.
When Mommy Points and her family stayed at Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco Denver during last summer’s promotion, the secret phrase gave them a spin of the prize wheel that resulted in a family-pleasing free in-room movie and snacks!
Other Kimpton social password surprises we have heard of in the past include:
- A bottle of wine
- Comped parking
- Branded coffee mug
- Two drinks at the on-site bar
- Doubled Raid the Bar credit
- Room upgrade
- $30 dining credit
- Breakfast vouchers
- Hot chocolate kit
- In-room movie
Plus, remember that Gold Elite, Platinum Elite and Spire Elite IHG Rewards Club members get a Raid the Bar credit when staying at a Kimpton property.
By far, the easiest way to get IHG elite status is through the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which provides Platinum Elite status. The card has an $89 annual fee, but the annual fee essentially pays for itself if you make use of the annual free night benefit.
The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
But, it doesn’t take any elite status to say three magic words at your next Kimpton check-in to see what sort of magic is unlocked: “Off Duty”.
Featured image by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy
