This hotel chain will pay for you to quarantine if you test positive after a stay
New variants of coronavirus and new rules from the Biden administration have hotels going the extra mile to keep guests booking. We’ve reported on the newest hotel amenity being COVID-19 tests, but some hotels are now going even further. Certain chains are now offering to put you up for free if you test positive at the end of your trip.
Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research, first mentioned the news to us. He told me a chain was doing something really innovative in light of the new, tougher rules on international travel.
Palace resorts will pay for guests to quarantine if they test positive after their stay. Harteveldt said, “… if you test positive, you can stay for free for up to two weeks at the hotel. They are the only hotel I’ve heard of that’s offering their guests the sort of worry-free guarantee and I think it’s clever.”
The chain includes Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Palace Resorts runs 10 all-inclusive resorts spread out in Mexico and Jamaica. All their properties are also offering on-site COVID-19 tests to guests. The United States now requires all people returning by air from outside the country to have a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of their return flight back to the States.
If visitors test positive during their testing before returning home to the U.S., they will be offered free accommodation for up to 14 days while they wait out quarantine and/or test negative again. Interestingly, the chain offers a special rate if you have to stay longer than 14 days: “Should guests test positive for a period longer than 14 days, an exclusive rate of $199 USD per night will apply for up to 3 guests in the same room.”
And Palace Resorts is not the only chain offering this new perk. My colleague Chris Dong first reported AMResorts will also be covering the cost of any quarantine. AMResorts has dozens of properties across the Caribbean and Mexico. You have to book at least three nights, and testing at AMResorts is free.
The AMResorts website says:
“If a guest receives a positive test while on property that prevents departure, the cost of quarantine at the property will be covered for up to 14 days after the original departure date. Extended stay due to quarantine includes the guest plus one travel companion sharing the same room. This program remains valid as long as CDC and government travel regulations are in place.”
Mexico’s Xcaret offers a similar free quarantine stay if an on-site test returns as positive. According to the resort’s website, “This person will be offered free accommodation during 14 nights, from day of detection. This policy will be in effect until March 31st, 2021, and applies only for guests and residents of the United States who are staying at the Hotel Xcaret Mexico, based on a four-night minimum stay.”
This is a logical move by international hotels and resorts in response to the rapidly changing rules on testing and quarantines. Hopefully, we’ll see more offers like this as we move through 2021.
Featured image by YinYang/iStock/Getty Images Plus.
