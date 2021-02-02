Country-by-country guide to where you can go if you’re vaccinated
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The time has finally come when COVID-19 vaccination programs in countries all over the world are in full swing.
With it comes hope for a return of some aspects of pre-COVID-19 ‘normality.’ As more of the world’s population gets vaccinated, travel should start to make a more established comeback as countries begin to welcome back tourists.
Related: Will you need an immunity passport to fly? How the COVID-19 vaccine will restart travel
It’s still early days in the vaccine roll out process. However, there is already a handful of nations that have announced they will or will soon begin permitting entry across their closed borders, or removing mandatory quarantine and testing restrictions, for those who wish to visit and are fully vaccinated.
Here’s a guide to the countries beginning to crack open their doors.
In This Post
Cyprus
Over the course of the summer when tourism in Europe had a brief rebound, getting into Cyprus was notoriously stressful.
Not anymore. As of March 1, 2021, those who have been vaccinated and can prove it on arrival into Cyprus will no longer have to present a negative PCR test or be subject to quarantine. However, not all countries are welcome to start. It remains dependent on categorization by Cyprus of each nationality based on risk of transmission.
It appears that Americans are still not allowed to come for now. As the new system rolls out, that could change.
Iceland
If you’re from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, and can prove you’ve been vaccinated, you will be exempt from testing and quarantine requirements on arrival into Iceland.
Related: These European countries are allowing entry with vaccination
You must be able to provide a proper vaccination certificate showing where, when and which vaccines were given. This must include the manufacturer and batch lot.
Unfortunately this means that Iceland remains off limits to U.S. citizens.
Lebanon
As of 11 January 2021, arrivals into Lebanon who can prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt from having to quarantine. As a precautionary measure, arrivals will still be expected to take a PCR test (at their airline’s expense).
You will still need to take a PCR test at least 96 hours before you travel to Lebanon. If you cannot prove this at check-in at your departure airport, you will not be allowed to travel.
Americans are allowed to visit Lebanon with a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of arrival according the United States Embassy in Lebanon.
TPG founder Brian Kelly: ‘Why I oppose a quarantine for international travelers‘
Poland
As of 28 December, Poland introduced a mandatory 10-day self-isolation for all arrivals into the country. However, if you can prove by showing a certificate that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 then you will be exempt from self-isolation.
If you haven’t been vaccinated, you can still travel to Poland and be exempt from self-isolation so long as you can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of arrival at the border.
According the U.S. embassy, Americans are still not allowed in Poland.
Romania
Romania is an off-the-beaten track Balkan country steeped in medieval history.
Since mid January, visitors to the country have been allowed entry without having to quarantine if they’re able to prove they’ve had the vaccine. If the vaccine requires two doses, both must be taken at least 10 days before travelling to Romania.
Americans are still not allowed except under special circumstances according the U.S. embassy.
Related: I booked a stay at an ice hotel that didn’t exist
Seychelles
The tropical paradise islands of Seychelles are back on the travel map.
Foreigners from all countries are now permitted to enter Seychelles if they have received a full does of a COVID-19 vaccine. This must have been completed at least two weeks before arriving in Seychelles. If the vaccine requires two doses, both must be completed a minimum of two weeks before travel.
Related: Why your family should visit the Seychelles
A certificate of proof of vaccine and a negative PCR test — taken within 72 hours of travel — will also be requested on arrival.
The rule even applies to those coming from countries which are not on the Seychelles’ list of permitted countries.
Related: Travelling fully vaccinated? Seychelles will waive your quarantine requirement
Thailand
Thailand is without doubt one of the most popular destinations for those looking for more than just an all inclusive in the Costa del Sol or Cancun.
Related: Thailand plans to waive quarantine requirements for vaccinated travellers
If you’re dying to go, you’ll be pleased to know that the country’s government is planning on allowing non-Thai travellers who have been vaccinated into the country. This would mean those arriving with proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt from the country’s current mandatory 16-day quarantine. Americans are allowed into Thailand, but you must apply for a special visa. You can find more information on obtaining a visa from the Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Related: The best ways to get to Thailand using points and miles
Related:
- Here’s what the vaccine may mean for your travel plans
- Where you can get a PCR test for travel
- Reopening soon: A country-by-country guide to COVID-19 closures
Featured image by Courtneyk/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.