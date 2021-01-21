What the COVID-19 vaccine might mean for your travel plans
Nearly 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, and even though less than 5% of the population has been vaccinated so far, some travel providers are already accepting proof of vaccination as a requirement to travel.
What’s more, travelers who’ve had the vaccine are itching to hit the road.
“I have multiple trips planned for later this year, the biggest one being South Africa,” said Michele Scott, a physician and member of TPG’s Facebook group who had just had her first dose of the vaccine. “[But even after being vaccinated], I’m still taking precautions [like] wearing a mask, wiping my seat down and using hand sanitizer,” she said.
So, once you’ve been vaccinated, can you immediately head to the airport? Is it safe to toss your mask, board a plane and travel worry-free? The short answer: No.
Here’s everything you need to know about traveling after being vaccinated.
In This Post
Can you travel after being vaccinated?
The arrival of multiple vaccines has inspired optimism about the return of travel, and it’s likely that many, if not most, countries will eventually require proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccine for entry, as we reported in December.
But even if you’ve been vaccinated, you might not be fully in the clear, as the vaccine doesn’t protect you until at least one week after you’ve taken the second dose, several experts told TPG.
“It takes a while for the immune system to kick in,” said Kacey Ernst, an epidemiology professor at the Univerisity of Arizona. “So, you don’t want to go get vaccinated and hop on your flight the next day and expect that you’re covered.”
Can you spread the virus if you’ve been vaccinated?
The CDC says it’s possible a person could be infected with COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. But the vaccine will not make you sick with COVID-19, nor will you test positive after being vaccinated.
But what isn’t clear at the moment is whether someone who has been vaccinated can spread the virus to others, whether that person can carry and spread the virus without expressing any symptoms.
That’s why experts say if you’re traveling, it’s essential to continue practicing all recommended health measures. So, that indoor party you planned to throw to celebrate your vaccination? Probably not a good idea.
Indoor and other high-risk activities should be avoided, even if you’re around others who have been vaccinated.
And if you’re thinking about heading straight from your first vaccination appointment to the airport, that’s not a great idea either. Trials of the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had a 52.4% and 80.2% efficacy rate, respectively.
“We know what the high-risk factors are, but [COVID-19] still behaves in a way where we don’t have all of the answers and data points,” said Dr. Jenny Yu, the senior manager for medical integrity at Healthline (owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures).
“Because of that, we can’t have [large gatherings] until everyone’s vaccinated. Even though you’re protected … to protect others, it’s still necessary to take precautions.”
What if I’m traveling to a place that hasn’t vaccinated many people?
Vaccine rollout in the U.S. hasn’t gone as smoothly as planned, and Europe isn’t faring better, either.
That means if you’re traveling in the U.S. or abroad right now, you’re going to come into contact with people who haven’t been vaccinated. Several experts told TPG you shouldn’t let your guard down even after being vaccinated.
“Having situational awareness and knowing what’s going on in the area where you’re traveling to, and being cognizant of the level of risk that you’re traveling from, is important,” said Ernst.
Just because you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean you can disregard all public health advice, experts told TPG. So, you must continue to wear your mask, practice social distancing and pack your hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes along with your passport.
And being vaccinated won’t exempt you from the new order requiring you to present a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the United States from abroad.
Bottom line
Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is a vital step toward stamping out the pandemic and will be key to travel’s comeback. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, experts cautioned travelers to continue practicing the health standards introduced during the pandemic.
“Continue to wear your mask, have hand sanitizer [and] go travel, go have fun, go enjoy the places that you want to see,” Ernst said. “Just do it in a sensible manner.”
