Clear wants to help businesses track employee COVID-19 cases
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Clear plans to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by bringing health reporting technology to the workplace.
The privately owned biometric identity platform is best known for its expedited airport security screening. The company plans to use the same technology to track self-reported health data in the workplace.
Here’s how it would work:
Step 1: Download the Clear app to your phone and enroll in Health Pass. Verify your identity and link any partner accounts. In the near future, you’ll be able to upload or link your coronavirus-related test results.
Step 2: When you enter a building or venue that requires health clearance, snap a selfie within the location to verify your identity on site. Then complete a real-time health quiz and provide your secure health information via the QR code.
Step 3: Once your identity has been verified and your health results are linked to that profile, walk up to a Clear pod and use either facial recognition or your QR code to share your verified health status. You’ll also be asked to check your temperature and gain touchless access. The only information your employer or venue will receive is a yes/no on your health screening; other sensitive details will not be passed along.
Where can I use Health Pass by Clear?
Health Pass doesn’t have a roster of partner businesses, although Clear told media company Axios that potential partners include restaurateur Danny Meyer, the New York Mets and the Las Vegas COVID-19 recovery task force. Members could already use Clear outside of the airport at a number of locations — at least before the coronavirus quarantine went into effect. For example at Met’s stadium at Citi Field.
Related: Here’s where you can use Clear outside of the airport
Will Health Pass by Clear actually work?
In April, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against “immunity passports,” stating that there’s “currently no evidence” that recovered individuals can’t become reinfected.
Currently, most individuals don’t have access to reliable tests within the U.S. TPG himself, Brian Kelly, recently took two separate COVID-19 antibody tests — and got different results each time. Because Clear’s biometric reporting tool relies on self-reported health information, and later on will rely on medical tests, Health Pass by Clear can provide a false sense of security where there may still be a very real risk of infection.
Bottom line
Like many of you, we at TPG can’t wait to get back to the skies — or even back into our offices for some face time with our coworkers. Much is still unknown about the coronavirus and nothing will improve until scientists have more accurate data or an effective vaccine. Health Pass by Clear might be a useful tool down the road — but it’s important to remember that self-reported or untrustworthy data means next to nothing, and could potentially be more dangerous than no information at all.
Featured photo by Shutterstock.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.