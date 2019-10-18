Where you can save time using Clear outside of the airport
“I’m so glad I get to spend lots of extra time waiting in line,” said no one ever.
Time is money, and Clear offers its members, well, a clear way to save time both in and outside of the airport. This expedited security program is one of our favorite tools for breezing through airport security in a flash — often even faster than travelers flying through using just TSA PreCheck. And you can even use it when you’re collecting your rental car with Hertz Fast Lane at some Hertz rental car airport locations.
But this isn’t only an airport tool, as registered Clear members can utilize their fast-lane privileges outside of the travel space as well.
These days, stadiums and event centers have increasingly strict rules and regulations to keep the general public safe. Security requirements evolve each year, such as limiting visitors to see-through bags and totes under a certain size or banning outside food, beverages and cameras with detachable lenses. As such, many major sporting events now caution attendees to budget extra time for admission to allow for bag and security checks as well as ticket scanning, not unlike what you might experience at, well, the airport.
Here’s where Clear helps: People with profiles in the Clear database get to enjoy the same expedited screenings at select stadiums as they do in the airport. In fact, TPG’s own Scott Mayerowitz reported that Clear recently saved him 20 minutes when heading to a Yankees game in New York City. That’s 20 extra minutes for peanuts and Cracker Jacks, which sounds way better than just standing around waiting to get in the field. Clear even offers a free version of membership that is limited to stadium use only — perfect for regular sports fans who don’t travel often.
To learn the A to Z’s about getting and using Clear, head to our comprehensive guide to Clear expedited security.
Whether you want to catch a ball game or watch a major live music performance, these are the best places to use Clear right now to save you time when you’re out living life instead of just transiting through an airport.
Atlanta
SunTrust Park
The home of the Braves is super accessible for Clear members, who have access to three sets of lanes that open 2.5 hours before game time with enrollment available as early as 3.5 hours before game time. Clear access is available at the Chop House, First Base and Third Base Gates.
Austin
University of Texas Stadium
The Eyes of Texas are upon you, but those of your fellow spectators don’t have to be. Considering this stadium has capacity for more than 100,000 Longhorns at a time, you’ll want to take full advantage of every fast lane you can.
You’ll find Clear lanes at Gate 25, located at the northeast quadrant of the stadium near the Longhorn Lounge. The lanes open two hours before game time, and enrollment opens 3.5 hours before game time.
At this location, Clear members are allowed one guest over the age of 18, and unlimited guests under 18. Students who hold “The Big Ticket” admission tickets must enter the stadium via Gate 31 and, sadly, cannot utilize Clear.
Baltimore
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
C is for Clear, at least at Oriole Park. Gate C is located at the southeast corner of the stadium, and is open for admittance 1.5 hours before game time. Clear enrollment opens 2.5 hours before game time.
Cleveland
Progressive Field
The East 9th Street Patio Gate entrance opens its Clear lanes and enrollment kiosks two hours before game time for regular games, but just one hour before game time for weekday afternoon ball games.
Dallas and Arlington
Globe Life Park
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the commutes between the city proper and its suburbs. Fortunately, you can make up some of the time you lost driving out to Arlington when you hop in the Clear entry line. You’ll find it at the First Base Gate.
Clear opens two hours before game time for night games and 1.5 hours before game time for afternoon games. You can enroll in the program as early as 2.5 hours before game time, and you’ll even be able to use your face or your fingerprints for Rangers game access through the MLB Ballpark app.
Denver
Coors Field
If you get to the game early, go through Gate C, on the south side of the stadium at the intersection of 21st and Blake Streets, for Clear lane access up to 1.5 hours before game time. Enrollment is available 2.5 hours before the game begins.
Meanwhile, the Clear lane at Gate D opens 40 minutes before game time, in the southwest corner of the stadium at the intersections of 20th and Blake Streets.
Detroit
Comerica Park
Gate A at the intersection of Witherell and Montcalm is your ticket to fast-track action. You’ll find Clear access lanes open here 1.5 hours before game time, with enrollment available 2.5 hours beforehand. As always, Clear ticketing is available for registered members who access their tickets through the MLB Ballpark app.
Houston
Minute Maid Park
Get right to the action by accessing the Clear lanes located at the Home Plate entrance. Lanes open 2.5 hours before game time, while enrollment is available 3.5 hours before the first pitch.
Los Angeles
Banc of California Stadium
You can access this stadium from either side, at both the Northwest Plaza and Northeast Gate entrances, you’ll be able to pass through Clear access lanes 1.5 hours before game time, with enrollment open two hours before game time.
Staples Center
Don’t want to miss a minute of the Lakers? You’ll definitely want to sign up for Clear here if you don’t already have a membership. The Figueroa Street entrance is your destination, and Clear lines open 1.5 hours before event start time, and enrollment is available up to 2.5 hours before start time.
Miami
American Airlines Arena
Which entrance is quicker, Gate 1 or Gate 2? It’s a trick question because it doesn’t matter — both entrances offer Clear lanes for registered members. Lanes open 1.5 hours before game time, while enrollment kiosks will be available between Gates 1 and 2 beginning two hours before game time.
Minneapolis
Target Field
Gate 34 is your lucky number for quick entrance to the Target Field stadium. Clear lanes open 2.5 hours before game time, and 3.5 hours ahead of game time for program enrollment.
New York City
Clear will get you through three airports in the New York City area: LaGuardia, New York-JFK and Westchester, with Newark (EWR) to follow very soon. But the skies aren’t your only option for an accelerated experience in this notoriously fast-paced city.
Citi Field
Citi Field also boasts a number of Clear lanes to fast-track you to the Mets game. The two entrances both open two hours before game time, with enrollment available beginning 2.5 hours before game time. They are located at the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at the Citi Field front entrance, and the Seaver Gate next to Will Call. You will also be able to use CLEAR for the concession lanes behind Section 130, and your face and fingerprints suffice for ticketing via the MLB Ballpark app.
Madison Square Garden
This iconic Manhattan venue can get extremely crowded during busy events, but you don’t have to rush: There’s a Clear lane set up at the 7th Avenue south entrance, which opens one hour before an event begins.
Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium has two Clear entrances and one enrollment location. The entrances both open 2.5 hours before game time, and are located at Babe Ruth Plaza on East 161th Street and the Jim Beam Suites Entrance. You can sign up for Clear at Gate 6 near the Hard Rock Cafe.
Seattle
CenturyLink Field
The CenturyLink Field is a dream for people who love efficiency. You can access the stadium 1.5 hours before game time through either the North Plaza or Southwest Entrance, or enroll in the program up to 2.5 hours before game time.
If you have access to the Delta SkyClub Lounge, you can also use the Clear concession lanes located at Sections 209 (Cascade Mountain Bar) and 235 (Olympic Mountain Bar). Additional Clear concession lanes are available at Sections 209 (Elysian Brewing) and 128 (Brougham Beer Hall).
T-Mobile Park
Make up for lost time by heading to either the Home Plate or Left Field entrances, both of which open two hours before game time. Enrollment is available 2.5 hours before game time, and Clear concessions lanes are open by The Pen (Ballard Pizza & Rail Bar).
Washington, D.C.
Nationals Park
Take me to the ballgame just a little bit more quickly with Clear: The expedited lane is located by the Third Base Gate on South Capitol Street SE. Clear Lanes open 2.5 hours prior to first pitch time, while Clear enrollment will open three hours before first pitch.
San Francisco
Oracle Park
Giants fans with Clear membership can access the stadium through the Willie Mays Gate on King Street near Third Street up to two hours before game time. Giants fans without Clear membership can rectify that error at the enrollment kiosks on King Street between Second and Third Streets, up to 2.5 hours before game time.
RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland)
The Raiders await you past the Clear access lanes at Gates C and D. At Gate D West, Clear lanes open 1.5 hours before game time, with enrollment available three hours before game time. At Gate D East, Clear opens two hours before game time, with enrollment available three hours before game time. At Gate C West, Clear lanes open 1.5 hours before game time, while Gate C East’s Clear lanes open two hours before game time.
San Jose
Avaya Stadium
At the Avaya Stadium, it’s easy to know where to go for expedited entry: You’ll mosey right up to the main gate entrance for Clear access two hours before game time, or up to three hours before game time if you need to first enroll in the program.
Bottom line
At TPG, we like to use the same tools that make travel easier to make life easier, and Clear falls squarely in that category. So, the next time you head to a concert, ball game or another big event, check and see if Clear might help you get through the gates and into the action much faster.
Featured photo of Minute Maid by Summer Hull / The Points Guy
