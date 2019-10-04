This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travelers, rejoice: Salvation, in the form of CLEAR expedited airport security, is coming to Newark International Airport’s Terminal C. We’d known for some months that United’s terminal at the New York-area hub would come, but now we have an idea of the date.
“We’re installing CLEAR pods and building out our lanes in Terminal C at EWR, and expect to launch later this month,” a CLEAR spokesperson told TPG. The expedited security processing should help greatly reduce the lines and long wait times for qualified travelers.
United MileagePlus members are at a particular advantage here: any member, regardless of status, is eligible for a discount off of CLEAR’s standard pricing of $179 per year. Here’s what you’ll pay per year if you fly United:
- MileagePlus member, no status: $119
- Co-branded cardmembers or MileagePlus Silver, Gold and Platinum: $109
- Premier 1K and Global Services: Free
Additional family members over the age of 18 can be added onto your plan for $50/year apiece, for up to three household members who share your address. Children under the age of 18 can use CLEAR for free, provided their guardian is an active CLEAR member.
EWR served a record 46 million travelers in 2018. Every single one of those passengers had to pass through security checkpoints, and EWR is notorious for long security lines that snake through food courts.
At Terminal C, it isn’t at all unusual for wait times to surpass 10-15 minutes in the regular line during non-peak times, or to surge past the 25-30 minute mark during peak times. Even for travelers with TSA PreCheck, security lines can easily fill up with dozens of passengers in just a few minutes.
United Airlines, the sole airline at Terminal C, has earmarked $40 million toward renovating the terminal’s checkpoints. Thus far, EWR has already implemented redesigned passenger flow and new queue space, growing the active checkpoint square footage by 50%. And now, CLEAR should help travelers pass through the extra space that much more efficiently.
Featured photo by Katherine Fan/The Points Guy
