This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For many road warriors, CLEAR’s $179 annual membership is worth the expense. You’ll typically save several minutes each time you pass through security, even hopping to the front of the PreCheck line at many airports around the US. However, as a United Premier 1K elite who typically flies out of Newark (EWR) — where a CLEAR checkpoint is not yet available — I decided not to renew. Until today.
So what motivated me to extend my membership? Monday morning, United Airlines announced preferred pricing for MileagePlus members, matching Delta’s current pricing and free tiers. All members — regardless of status — can sign up for $119 per year, while co-branded cardmembers and Silver members and above pay $109. Best yet, Premier 1K and Global Services members get access for free.
Related: The 8 Best Credit Cards for Flying United
As an existing CLEAR member with a suspended paid membership, I had a few options to renew for free:
- Call 855-CLEARME (253-2763) and provide my MileagePlus number, email address and date of birth, and wait for status confirmation
- Email memberservices@clearme.com with the same information
- Head to this page, register and wait for status confirmation
New members should be able to register right away. My sister is also a Premier 1K member, and she had no trouble registering online immediately, with the discount reflected right away. A credit card number is required for new accounts, though you can cancel automatic renewal and presumably you won’t be charged as long as you maintain the same United status level.
After you sign up online, you’ll need to complete the process at your nearest enrollment center — typically at an airport CLEAR checkpoint, or select stadiums and event venues. CLEAR is already available at United’s hubs in Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD). It’s expected to arrive at Houston Intercontinental (IAH) and Newark Liberty (EWR) by the end of the summer, and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) this fall.
Featured image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.