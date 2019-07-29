This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines is partnering with CLEAR to improve the airport experience for its customers.
The partnership will bring CLEAR’s expedited security program that uses biometrics to United’s hubs in Houston Intercontinental (IAH) and Newark Liberty (EWR) by the end of the summer, and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) this fall, the companies say on Monday. The airline will also make an unspecified equity investment in CLEAR.
CLEAR is already available to passengers traveling through United’s hubs in Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD).
“We are always looking to improve traveling with United, in this case by making the airport experience more convenient for customers,” said Luc Bondar, vice-president of loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United, in a statement.
CLEAR is already available at 30 airports around the USA, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL) and New York LaGuardia (LGA), as well as at certain ballparks and Hertz rental car locations.
In addition to bringing CLEAR to its hub airports, United is offering MileagePlus and some credit card holders free or discounted CLEAR memberships. Top tier Premier 1K members will receive free memberships, while Premier Platinum, Premier Gold and Premier Silver members will receive discounted memberships of $109 annually. All other MileagePlus members will receive a discounted membership of $119 annually.
Holders of the all of United’s co-branded Chase credit cards will also receive a discounted CLEAR membership at $109 per year.
A standard CLEAR membership costs $179 annually.
United joins Delta Air Lines partnering with CLEAR to improve the airport experience. Atlanta-based Delta joined forces with the company in 2016, and now offers the expedited screening service at all of its hub airports.
