You Can Now Use CLEAR Biometrics to Pick up Your Hertz Rental Car
Car rental company Hertz and biometric identification company CLEAR have partnered to offer renters the ability to use their fingerprint or face to pick up a car. The partnership marks the first time a rental car company has teamed up with a biometric solution.
The Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, which launched on Tuesday, drastically reduces the time spent to pick up a car. In fact, according to Hertz, the biometric system will allow renters to get through the exit gate and on the road in 30 seconds or less.
CLEAR functionality with Hertz is now available at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). In 2019, Hertz will roll out the Fast Lane to more than 40 additional locations, including at airports like Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK) and San Francisco (SFO).
The partnership comes into play as soon as you’ve picked out a car and are ready to head off the lot and onto the road.
Once leaving the lot, Hertz locations where the Fast Lane is available will see specific exits with CLEAR integration.
Then, instead of being required to hand over documentation, such as identification, you’ll verify your identity with just the scan of your eyeball or fingerprint.
Herz says that the process could save at least 75% more time than the traditional method. Once your identity has been verified by the CLEAR kiosk, you’ll be able to drive off the lot and onto the road.
According to a press release, use of the Herz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR benefit is available for Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program members. Basic CLEAR members can use the kiosks at no additional cost. The two accounts must be linked, and you can do so by visiting this page. Some TPG staffers reported having issues linking their two accounts, such as requesting that they try later or go to an airport kiosk to reconfirm their fingerprints. A brand spokesperson confirmed to TPG that the issues only apply to people who have started their enrollment online, but have not yet completed it in person.
For Hertz members that don’t have a CLEAR membership, you can score an airport membership at the following discounted rates:
CLEAR is a TPG favorite when it comes to making airport security a breeze. The membership-based service allows you to verify your identity via an iris scan or fingerprint. Then, you’ll be escorted to the front of the security lane — whether that’s the “standard” line or the PreCheck version. With CLEAR’s expansion now entering another area (it already does airports and some large venues), the service has become even more valuable.
