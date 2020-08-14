Nashville is next: TPG’s guide to Clear airports and stadiums
Clear is a secure identity platform that uses biometrics to expedite the process of getting through security at airports and stadiums. At airports with Clear, you’ll queue in separate lane at a Clear kiosk to verify your identity through a fingerprint or iris scan. Once verified, a Clear representative will walk you to the front of the queue for either the regular screening line or the PreCheck line if you’re also enrolled in that program. Then you’ll proceed through security screening as usual. Pre-coronavirus, the real draw of Clear was the speed at which you could get through security. However, an added benefit right now is proceeding through safe and touchless checkpoints.
Today, Clear added another location to its list: Nashville International Airport (BNA). The addition offers contactless clearance at the North Security Checkpoint effective immediately.
If you already have TSA PreCheck, you might be satisfied with the wait times you normally experience. But, as TPG’s Nick Ellis and Summer Hull have experienced, Clear can provide additional value alongside TSA PreCheck if you want to minimize your wait time at security checkpoints. TPG has a full guide covering Clear, but today we’re focusing on where you can use a Clear membership.
Right now, some Clear checkpoint have reduced hours or are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
- Atlanta, GA (ATL)
- Domestic Terminal North: Clear Enrollment temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- Domestic Terminal South: PreCheck 5 a.m.–6 p.m., standard security: see the PreCheck lane
- Austin, TX (AUS)
- Checkpoint 1: 4 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Checkpoint 2: 4 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Baltimore, MD (BWI)
- Checkpoint A: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19 (hours are normally 4 a.m.–7:30 p.m.)
- Checkpoint B: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Checkpoints C: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19 (hours are normally 4 a.m.–9 p.m.)
- Checkpoint D/E: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Birmingham, AL (BHM)
- Main Terminal: 4 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Boston, MA (BOS)
- Terminal A: 5 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Chicago, IL (ORD)
- Terminal 1: Precheck 5 a.m.–6 p.m., standard security closed due to COVID-19 (use PreCheck lane)
- Terminal 2: PreCheck 5 a.m.–6 p.m., standard security 5 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, KY (CVG)
- Main Terminal: 5 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Cleveland, OH (CLE)
- Center Checkpoint: 5 a.m.–6 p.m.
- South Checkpoint: 5 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Dallas – Love Field, TX (DAL)
- Terminal 1: 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Dallas – Fort Worth, TX (DFW)
- Terminal E E8 Checkpoint: 5 a.m.–5 p.m., E16 Checkpoint closed per airport mandate (use E18), E18 Checkpoint 5 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Denver, CO (DEN)
- North: 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- South: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Detroit, MI (DTW)
- McNamara Terminal: PreCheck 6 am.–7 p.m., standard security 6 a.m.–7 p.m.
- North Terminal: PreCheck 5 a.m.–7 p.m., standard security 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)
- Terminal 1: 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Terminal 2: PreCheck 6 a.m.–6 p.m., standard security 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Terminal 3: Gate E: 5:30 a.m.–6 p.m.; Gate F: 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Houston – Hobby, TX (HOU)
- Main Terminal: Sunday–Friday 5 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Houston – George Bush Intercontinental, TX (IAH)
- Terminal A North: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19 (hours are usually 4 a.m.–6:30 p.m.)
- Terminal A South: Sunday–Friday 4 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 4 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal B: Sunday–Friday 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal C North: Sunday–Friday 4 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 4 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal C South: Temporarily closed for repairs, use Terminal C North
- Terminal E: Sunday–Friday 4 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 4 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
- Terminal 1 Concourse A&B and C Gates Annex Checkpoint temporarily closed due to COVID-19, C/D Gates and D/E Gates Checkpoints 4 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
- Terminal 1: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Terminal 2: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Terminal 3: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- Terminal 4: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Terminal 5: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Terminal 6: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Terminal 7: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Miami, FL (MIA)
- Checkpoint E: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19 (hours are normally 4 a.m.–9 p.m.)
- Checkpoint G: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- Checkpoint H: Temporarily moved to Terminal J 4 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Minneapolis, MN (MSP)
- Terminal 1 North Checkpoint: 6 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Terminal 1 South Checkpoint: 5 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Nashville, TN (BNA)
- North Checkpoint: 5 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Newark, NJ (EWR)
- Terminal C: PreCheck Lane closed due to COVID-19; standard security 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- New Orleans, LA (MSY)
- Main Security Checkpoint: 5 a.m.–5 p.m.
- New York – La Guardia, NY (LGA)
- Terminal C: PreCheck closed due to COVID-19, standard security 4:30 a.m.–7:45 p.m.
- Terminal D: PreCheck 4:30 a.m.–7:45 p.m., standard security 4:30 a.m.–7:45 p.m.
- New York – JFK, NY (JFK)
- Terminal 2: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19 (hours are usually 5 a.m.–9 p.m.)
- Terminal 4: PreCheck 5 a.m.–6 p.m., standard security (see the PreCheck lane)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- East Security (Gates 70–129): 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- West Security (Gates 1–59): 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Phoenix, AZ (PHX)
- Terminal 3: 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal 4 Checkpoint A 6 a.m.–5 p.m., Checkpoint C 6 a.m–6 p.m., Checkpoitns B and D temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)
- Terminal 1: 6 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Terminal 2: 6 a.m.–7 p.m.
- San Antonio, TX (SAT)
- Terminal A: 5 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal B: 5 a.m.–5 p.m.
- San Francisco, CA (SFO)
- Terminal 1 Checkpoints B, B6–B18 5 a.m.–10 p.m. (Chekpoint C closed due to COVID-19)
- Terminal 2 Checkpoint D, D1–D18: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.
- Terminal 3 Checkpoint F, Gates F1–F22, E1–E13: 5 a.m.–10 p.m. (Checkpoint F3 temporarily closed due to COVID-19)
- Terminal 3 Checkpoint F3 (Gates 72-75): 5am – 5pm
- International Terminal A: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- International Terminal G: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
- San Jose, CA (SJC)
- Terminal A: 5 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Terminal B: 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Seattle, WA (SEA)
- Checkpoint 1: Temporarily closed due to COVID-19
- Checkpoint 2 adjacent to Concourse A: 4 a.m.–10 p.m.
- Checkpoint 3: 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Checkpoint 4 for PreCheck: 4 a.m.–10 p.m.
- Checkpoint 5: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
- St. Louis, MO (STL)
- Terminal 1 Checkpoint A: 5 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- Terminal 2: Clear Lane for PreCheck temporarily closed due to COVID-19; standard security 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Washington – Reagan National, D.C. (DCA)
- Terminals A (Gates 1–10): 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Terminal B South Checkpoint (Gates 10–22): 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal B/C Center Checkpoint (Gates 23–34): 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Terminal C North Checkpoint (Gates 35–45): 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Washington – Dulles, D.C. (IAD)
- Main Terminal Ticketing Level: 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- East Security Checkpoint: 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- White Plains, NY (HPN)
- Main Terminal: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
You can also enroll in Clear at these airports. Enrollment hours may be limited though, so check the Clear website first.
Stadiums with Clear
If you are a Clear or Clear Sports member, you can use the Clear lane for expedited entry at participating stadiums. Although CClearmemberships have an annual fee, Clear Sports is a free membership for use solely at sports stadiums. You can enroll in Clear or Clear Sports at participating stadiums before eligible games or events.
The following stadiums currently offer Clear Lanes for some events:
- Atlanta, GA — Truist Park
- Chop House Gate: 2.5 hours before game time
- First Base Gate: 2.5 hours before game time
- Third Base Gate: 2.5 hours before game time
- Austin, TX — University of Texas
- Gate 25: 2 hours before game time
- Baltimore, MD — Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Gate C: 1.5 hours before game time
- Cleveland, OH — Progressive Field
- Right Field Gate: 1 hour before weekday afternoon games and 2 hours before weekend games
- Dallas, TX — Globe Life Park in Arlington
- First Base Gate: 1.5 hours before afternoon games and 2 hours before night games
- Denver, CO — Coors Field
- Gate C: 1.5 hours before game time
- Gate D: 40 minutes before game time
- Detroit, MI — Comerica Park
- Gate A: 1.5 hours before game time
- Los Angeles, CA — Banc of California Stadium
- Northwest Plaza and Northeast Gate: 1.5 hours before game time
- Los Angeles, CA — Staples Center
- Figueroa Street Entrance: 1.5 hours before events
- Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena
- Gate 1 and Gate 2: 1 hour before game time
- Minneapolis, MN — Target Field
- Gate 34: 1.5 hours before Monday–Thursday games and 2.5 hours before Friday–Sunday games
- New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- 7th Ave South Entrance: 1 hour before events
- New York, NY — Citi Field
- Jackie Robinson Rotunda and Seaver Gate: 2 hours before game time
- New York, NY — Yankee Stadium
- Babe Ruth Plaza and Suite Entrance: 2 hours before game time, Gate 6 (near Hard Rock Cafe): 3.5 hours before game time
- Oakland, CA — RingCentral Coliseum
- Gate C: Oakland Athletics Gate C West 1.5 hours before weekday (Monday–Thursday except for 2.5 hours on Tuesday) games and 2 hours before Friday–Sunday games; Oakland Raiders Gate C East: 2 hours before game time
- Gate D: Oakland Athletics Gate D West: 1.5 hours before weekday (Monday–Thursday except for 2.5 hours on Tuesday) games and 2 hours before Friday–Sunday games; Oakland Raiders Gate D East: 2 hours before game time
- San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
- San Antonio Spurs: 1 hour before game time
- San Antonio Rampage: active at select games
- San Francisco, CA — Oracle Park
- Willie Mays Gate: 2 hours before game time
- San Jose, CA — Earthquakes Stadium
- Main Gate: 2 hours before game time
- Seattle, WA — CenturyLink Field
- North Plaza and Southwest Entrance: Seattle Seahawks 2 hours before game time and Seattle Sounders 3 hours before game time
- Delta Sky360 Club: Clear Concession Lanes in section 209 (Cascade Mountain Bar) and 235 (Olympic Mountain Bar)
- Clear Concession Lanes available in some sections for some vendors
- Seattle, WA — T-Mobile Park
- Home Plate Entrance and Left Field Entrance: 2 hours before game time
- Clear Concessions available at The Pen (Ballard Pizza & Longbar)
- Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
- Stairwell Four at 7th and G Entrance: 1 hour before game time
Bottom line
Depending on how many trips you take each year, whether Clear is offered at many of the airports you use, how long security lines tend to be at these airports and how highly you value your time, Clear may be a good investment for you.
A Clear membership normally costs $179 per year, but you can pay $149 for your first year with promo code TPG149. Alternatively, you can try out Clear with a free two-month trial by using promo code TPG2M. Delta SkyMiles members and some Delta co-branded credit card holders can get substantially discounted rates as well, which are described in TPG’s full guide to Clear.
Ready to enroll in Clear? Use code TPG2M to get a two-month free trial.
Featured photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
