US ‘actively looking’ at negative COVID-19 test mandate for domestic flights
The Biden administration is considering mandating proof of a negative COVID-19 test for domestic air travel.
According to Reuters, the Biden administration is “actively looking” at how that would look and what it would mean for those flying domestically in the U.S., according to a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official.
In a telephone interview with Reuters, Dr. Marty Cetron, director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine at the CDC, spoke of the plans, saying there were “conversations that are ongoing and looking at what the types and locations of testing might be. We’re actively looking at it.”
The measure comes after direction from President Biden for U.S. agencies to come up with ways to “impose additional public health measures for domestic travel.”
Some airline officials have expressed concern that the introduction of testing for domestic flights would mean a further decline in the demand for air travel.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 26., all international arrivals into the U.S. are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The new testing mandate came into force just over a week after the same restriction was placed on those traveling to the U.K.
On Tuesday, the U.S. government issued new warnings to citizens about traveling internationally. Now, the government says that “U.S. citizens should reconsider non-essential travel abroad.”
In President Biden’s first days in office, he introduced a mask mandate that requires masks be worn while traveling domestically at airports, on commercial aircraft, on trains and on public maritime vessels. The mask mandate also applies to intercity buses and on all forms of public transportation.
Featured image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
