Travelers to Alaska are no longer required to provide a negative COVID-19 test

For travelers dreaming of a trip to The Last Frontier, the rules have changed.
Alaska had one of the strictest entry requirements in the U.S. during the pandemic — but that changed over the weekend when its COVID-19 state of emergency expired.
Travelers to Alaska are no longer required to provide negative COVID-19 tests upon arrival, according to Governor Mike Dunleavy. He cited the arrival of coronavirus vaccines to the state as his reason for not extending the order.
“From what we can see with each passing day, with more folks getting a vaccination, every day that goes by, we’re going to get closer and closer and closer to getting back to normal,” Dunleavy said on Sunday, according to KTUU in Alaska.
Commissioner Adam Crum said that without the emergency declaration, state airports no longer have the “authority to do the mandatory testing,” the Anchorage Daily News reported.
But travelers coming to Alaska are still encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.
“There’s still a virus. There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Gov. Dunleavy said. “But the emergency itself is behind us.”
Previously, all out-of-state visitors had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival and submit test results to the Alaska Travel Portal. Travelers still awaiting results were required to quarantine until the results came back. Testing was initially $250 for nonresidents.
Airport tests for travelers who arrive without a COVID-19 test result will be able to enjoy testing upon arrival at the airport for free.
People are also still encouraged to wear masks in public, but the state does not have an official mask mandate.
Featured photo by Jared Lloyd/Getty Images
