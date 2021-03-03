New York easing travel restrictions for those with vaccine
There’s breaking news out of the Empire State today as Governor Andrew Cuomo announces that New York is easing entry and quarantine requirements for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor made the comments in a news conference on Wednesday, March 3.
Cuomo said, “Domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test out within 90 days of full vaccination.”
Unfortunately, that means if at least three months have passed since your second shot, you will still need to test and quarantine. This policy is a reflection of the lack of data around how long vaccine-related immunity will last.
International arrivals will also still need to quarantine for 10 days and get tested regularly even if they’ve gotten vaccinated. It’s the same deal for those who’ve only got a partial vaccine or haven’t gotten vaccinated yet. Those folks will also still need to show a negative test result taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Just yesterday, according to the New York Times, the governor said New York would soon begin easing restrictions on gatherings and allowing some venues to reopen with larger crowds. Starting March 22, crowds of up to 100 people will be allowed to gather indoors and 200 people outdoors.
All this comes as New York continues to test a new COVID-19 vaccination passport that could eventually give you access to concerts and other live events.
New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said, “.. we have been working with IBM on that app, when you get tested, with your consent, the results of that test will be reported automatically to the app. And then you can show proof of a negative test upon entrance to any of these events that require testing.”
Featured photo by Darwin Fan/Getty Images.
