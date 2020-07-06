Join Brian Kelly and America’s top flight attendant on the next Future of Travel webinar
The coronavirus pandemic has had massive impacts on the travel industry. From parked planes to reduced capacity to suspensions of loyalty programs, airlines in particular have been forced to adapt to this new normal — and the fall may bring more bad news. We’ve even seen changes to in-flight service, but what should you expect at 35,000 feet moving forward? Well, here’s your chance to find out from one of the top flight attendants in the country on the next Future of Travel webinar.
Join TPG’s Founder and CEO Brian Kelly as he welcomes Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. Together they’ll discuss how the pandemic has impacted the role of flight attendants as well as the entire in-flight experience. If you’re even thinking of taking a trip in the second half of 2020, this is a session you don’t want to miss.
Date: Tuesday July 14
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here
Even if you’re not able to attend live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll automatically receive a link to the recording via email 24 hours after the session.
Sara Nelson has served as the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO since 2014. Her union posts include local officer positions, national strike chair, and national communications chair. She first became a union member in 1996 when she was hired as a flight attendant at United Airlines, and today she represents 50,000 of aviation’s first responders at 20 airlines. As a result, she is the perfect individual to speak to what impact the pandemic has had on flight attendants and in-flight service.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
Featured photo by Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.
