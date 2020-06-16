Register for the next ‘Future of Travel’ webinar as Brian Kelly and Dr. Mike talk health and hitting the road again
Are you concerned about your health and how it may impact your ability to travel post-coronavirus? Join the founder and CEO of The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, and board-certified physician Mike Varshavski — a.k.a. “Dr. Mike” — as they discuss the health implications of hitting the road again. From antibody testing to cleanliness measures to steps you can take to minimize your risk and exposure, this is a session you don’t want to miss.
Date: Wednesday June 23
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Here
Even if you’re not able to join live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording one day after the session.
With over 9 million social media subscribers, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, commonly known as “Doctor Mike,” is a multifaceted board-certified family medicine physician, media personality, educator, writer and philanthropist. Emigrating from Russia to New York at the age of 6, Doctor Mike grew up to pursue his medical degree at the New York Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Life Sciences and a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine with honors by the age of 24. During his residency, Doctor Mike decided to document his journey and share his medical learnings with the internet — which has resulted in one of the largest platforms in health education.
There are many lingering questions regarding health and travel — even Brian’s own antibody tests created more confusion than answers — so be sure to tune in and hear what may be in store for your future trip prospects.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
You can view last week’s session with Arnold Donald, President and CEO of Carnival Corporation, at this link.
