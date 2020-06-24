Register for the next ‘Future of Travel’ webinar with JetBlue’s President and COO
The coronavirus pandemic has had massive impacts on the travel industry, but what will the future of flying look like from the passenger’s perspective? We’ve already seen first-hand reports from TPG staffers, and long-time staples may be on the chopping block, but you now have a chance to hear directly from someone at the top.
Join Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO of The Points Guy, as he welcomes Joanna Geraghty, President and Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue, for his next Future of Travel webinar. Brian and Joanna will discuss a wide range of topics as they look ahead to the customer experience post-COVID-19. If you’re considering getting on a flight in the weeks or months to come, this is a session you don’t want to miss!
Date: Wednesday July 1
Time: 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Pacific Time
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Here
Even if you’re not able to join live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording the day after the webinar.
Joanna Geraghty currently serves as President & Chief Operating Officer at JetBlue, responsible for the carrier’s operations and commercial performance — including network, brand and marketing, and revenue management. Geraghty’s focus is on delivering a leading customer service experience and enhancing operational and commercial performance while nurturing JetBlue’s unique culture and standing as one of the best places to work.
Prior to being named President & COO, she served as JetBlue’s Executive Vice President, Customer Experience, responsible for Airport Operations, Customer Support and Inflight Service. She served as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer from 2010-2014, after serving as Vice President and Associate General Counsel and Director of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
For recordings of past sessions, please visit the following links:
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
