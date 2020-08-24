The CDC no longer recommends 14-day self quarantine for travelers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed its recommendations for travelers to complete a self-imposed 14-day quarantine period after traveling out of state or the country, according to USA Today.
While it no longer recommends that every traveler isolates for two weeks after returning from a trip, it advises following the local recommendations of your state or city upon return. Several states — most famously New York — still require a period of quarantine after returning from a majority of U.S. states.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The CDC still points out that you may become exposed to COVID-19 during your travels and that if you were indeed exposed at any point, there is a chance you could spread the disease to those in your family, your friends and the community at large.
While the previous CDC recommendations were just that — recommended protocols for anyone choosing to travel — the states that have put travel restrictions in place for residents have set up more systems for monitoring and enforcing the mandatory quarantines.
New York City, for example, has set up health checkpoints at major points of entry to the city and more recently has begun requiring anyone who is staying at a hotel or vacation rental property to fill out a health declaration form. It solicits contact information so that the city can more effectively stay in touch with a given person for contact tracing and quarantine enforcement.
And, those who violate these requirements are subject to whatever penalties a given locality has decided to impose — in the case of New York City, you could be charged with a Class-B misdemeanor or face fines.
Since several states have taken matters into their own hands concerning travel restrictions and their enforcement, not much has changed for travelers with the changing of the CDC’s recommendations for travel. Before you decide to travel anywhere, be sure that you’re aware of the risks of doing so, and do your research on the destination to which you’re traveling so that there are no surprises about restrictions on that destination, whether you’re traveling to or returning from it.
Featured photo by Pakorn Polachai/EyeEm/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.