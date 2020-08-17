Register for next Future of Travel webinar with Brian Kelly and Oneika Raymond
2020 has been unlike any other in recent memory — from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to the continued protests for racial justice. While virus-related travel restrictions are starting to lift (albeit with many caveats), we’re still seeing policies in most countries and states that prevent many travelers from freely entering. And there’s still progress to be made for a more inclusive society.
In a normal year, travel can be a way to increase your understanding and acceptance of other cultures, but what does this look like in the era of COVID-19? Well, join TPG’s founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, as he tackles this very topic with award-winning journalist and television host Oneika Raymond. With visits to over 100 countries under her belt, Oneika is committed to inspiring women and people of color to see the world — and she and Brian will discuss what a more inclusive travel world would look like.
Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Time: 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t make the live session, please register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the webinar.
We’ve seen many companies announce new initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion over the last few months (including TPG), but this is a great opportunity to hear how this applies to travel. As a lifestyle expert and experienced brand ambassador, Oneika can speak directly to what it means to be on the road as a woman of color — and what the future might hold.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn more about inclusive travel — register today.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
For recordings of past sessions, please visit the following links:
- Future of cruising with Carnival CEO Arnold Donald
- Your health and travel with Doctor Mike
- Airline operations with JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty
- 6 things America’s top flight attendant (Sara Nelson) thinks about the future of travel
Featured photo by Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images
