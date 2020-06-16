Support homeless LGBTQ youth and I will match your donation up to $50,000
Click here to donate to the Ali Forney Center this Pride Month and I will personally match your donations up to $50,000.
I am a proudly gay entrepreneur who has been fortunate enough to start and grow a successful business. And I’ve had the support of my family and the business community along the way. But, this is not the experience for all LGBTQ people. The community has seen a lot of progress — including marriage equality — but there is still much work to be done, especially for LGBTQ homeless youth.
To honor and celebrate this year’s Pride Month, TPG is teaming up with the Ali Forney Center to raise funds (I will personally match donations up to $50,000) and awareness for our homeless LGBTQ youth community. The center provides emergency and transitional housing, on-site medical support, mental health and substance abuse services, and education and employment to homeless LGBTQ youth — 90% of whom identify as people of color.
The Ali Forney Center has a proven track record of success: More than 80% of young people who complete its programs exit to stable housing.
In New York City alone, there are nearly 4,000 homeless young people, and nearly half of them identify as LGBTQ. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it more difficult for these young people to get back on their feet.
Called to action
I’ve heard a lot of people say that Pride Month this year is canceled — whether because of COVID-19 or the Black Lives Matter protests. I don’t view it that way, however.
The LGBTQ movement came to life through the Stonewall Riots of 1969, which were organized by Black trans activists — a perfect example of the way the struggles of the LGBTQ community and people of color intersect.
So while it’s true that you likely won’t see a big, colorful parade with corporate sponsors in your city this year, I still urge everyone, especially those of us who are part of the LGBTQ community, to think differently this Pride Month.
Youth homelessness is an already dire but steadily worsening problem for the LGBTQ community. Making it even more troubling is the fact that more than 90% of these people are people of color.
This is exactly why I’m highlighting — and asking for your help in supporting — this incredible organization and its cause this Pride Month.
How we’re giving back
2020 has been an especially painful year for the black community. Young LGBTQ people of color have endured compounding problems that have been amplified among all of the other strife the country has experienced in recent months.
But I’m hopeful that the good work that organizations like the Ali Forney Center are doing will really change lives and make an impact in these communities.
We’ve set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to support AFC and I am personally matching dollar for dollar up to $50,000. This fundraiser, and supporting the amazing work that the center is doing, is a great way to support both the LGBTQ and black communities and hopefully level the playing field a little bit more for the marginalized people of our nation.
As we think about racial inequality and LGBTQ discrimination, this organization is at the center of this fight and is one that’s truly saving lives in some of the most-at-risk populations.
Thank you for joining me in supporting this very worthy cause.
Featured photo courtesy of the Ali Forney Center.
