You can’t renew your passport right now without a life-or-death emergency
As of March 20, the U.S. Department of State is no longer accepting standard passport applications. In an effort to minimize non-essential operations and to enforce its Level 4: Do Not Travel global advisory, the department will only process applications for customers with qualified life-or-death emergencies who need a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours.
What type of circumstance qualifies as an “emergency?”
Life-or-death emergencies are serious illnesses, injuries, or deaths in your immediate family, such as that of a parent, child, spouse, sibling, aunt or uncle, which require you to travel outside the United States within 72 hours (3 days).
In order to have your passport application processed, you must provide:
- A passport application with supporting documents
- Proof of the life-or-death emergency such as a death certificate, a statement from a mortuary, or a signed letter from a hospital or medical professional. Documents must be translated or in English.
- Proof of international travel (e.g. reservation, ticket, itinerary)
To make an appointment at a passport agency or center for a life-or-death emergency, you must call the National Passport Information Center.
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 1-877-487-2778 (1-888-874-7793 TDD/TTY).
Outside of these hours, call 202-647-4000 outside of these hours to make an appointment.
What if I apply for expedited service?
If you applied and requested expedited service on or before March 19, 2020, the State Department will honor its commitment of a 2-3 week turnaround time, door-to-door, for expedited service.
If you applied in-person at a passport agency or center on or before March 19, 2020, the passport agency or center will contact you to ask if you want to pick up your passport in person or have it mailed back to you.
Puerto Ricans should be aware that the San Juan Passport Agency is closed to the public until at least April 12, 2020.
Can I still apply for a passport at the post office?
Many non-essential facilities have closed down in order to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections. As a result, many passport application acceptance facilities such as libraries, clerks of court, and post offices are not accepting U.S. passport applications at this time.
As of March 25, 2020, the handful of post offices that still process passport applications applications are requiring customers to make online appointments. If you need to apply in person for your U.S. passport, please contact the facility directly to confirm the status of its operations
If you are applying for or renewing a U.S. passport on or after March 20, 2020, expedited service is no longer offered, and routine service may be delayed.
While operations are suspended indefinitely as of this time, the situation may change quickly. TPG will update this article as new information becomes available.
Featured photo by Spencer Davis/Unsplash
