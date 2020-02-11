How to easily check your passport application status
Your passport is quite literally your key to the world. Without it, you’ll be denied entry to overseas countries and you can kiss that dream trip of yours goodbye.
Before your next international trip, it’s a good idea to make sure all your ducks are in order so you don’t end up in such a situation. If it’s your first international trip, we know you probably have a bunch of questions, too — namely, how to check the status of your passport.
Applying for and receiving a U.S. passport can take anywhere from six to eight weeks, as the Department of State notes. That includes the time it takes to apply for one and receive it via mail. If you need it sooner, you can get an expedited passport within two to three weeks, though it will be subject to an additional $60 fee for fast-track service.
How to check your passport application status online
If you’ve already applied for a passport and want to check its status, you can access the Online Passport Status System. Once there, enter your last name, date of birth, social security number and a security code. (Keep in mind, though, that it will take anywhere from seven to 10 business days for your application to be trackable online.)
You can also sign up to receive automatic email updates on the status of your passport by entering your email address in the system.
How to check your passport application status via phone
Additionally, you can call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 (or 1-888-874-7793 if you’re hearing-impaired). The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST, as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. It is not open Sundays or federal holidays.
How to check your passport application status by email
While you can email the National Passport Information Center at NPIC@state.gov, the agency does not recommend it. Not only will it take the staff at least 24 hours to get back to you, bit they can’t email you the status of your passport. Instead, they recommend calling or using the aforementioned Online Passport Status System.
Featured photo by Spencer Davis/Unsplash.
