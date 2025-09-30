Heads up, folks: A looming government shutdown means those who need to renew passports should get on it as soon as possible. If any potential shutdown drags on, it could eventually slow processing.

The U.S. Department of State currently estimates a wait time of four to six weeks for its routine passport service, and two to three weeks for expedited service. These estimates apply to both new passports and renewal applications.

Remember, you should renew your passports at least six months before planned travel, as some countries require visitors' passports to be valid for six months in order to visit. Be sure to further check the requirements of specific countries in case the location in question requires validity for six months from the date of entry, or six months from the date of intended departure.

Current processing times

As we mentioned, the current processing time is just four to six weeks for routine passports. These estimated waits do not include mailing times, which may contribute a few weeks to the door-to-door time it takes to receive your passport.

Of course, remember that you can also pay an additional $60 to expedite your application for slightly faster service within two to three weeks.

Other things to know

For select urgent international travel, you can make an in-person appointment to expedite your passport processing. To qualify, your circumstances must fall into one of two categories:

Life-or-death emergencies: For international travel within 14 days because an immediate family member outside of the U.S. has died, is dying (hospice care) or has a life-threatening illness or injury.

Urgent travel: For international travel in less than two to three weeks.

For urgent travel, do not mail your application or apply at an acceptance facility. Instead, the State Department advises this group to apply in person at a passport agency or center 14 days ahead of the departure date for passports, or 28 days ahead for visas. If you have not applied, you need to make your appointment online; if you have already applied, call 877-487-2778 to update your situation.

However, even if you qualify for expedited service based on the above information, the State Department does not guarantee appointment availability.

You can also apply for a renewal online. All U.S. citizens age 25 and over can renew online; however, keep in mind that if you are due to travel within six weeks, you are not eligible for online renewal. Follow this link to start an online application.

According to a spokesperson, the State Department has processed more than a million applications through the OPR system since it fully launched in September 2023.

"By moving away from the traditional paper application process, we are embracing digital transformation to offer a more secure, efficient, and convenient passport renewal experience for Americans," the spokesperson said via email. "Every applicant who applies for a U.S. passport must establish their identity, U.S. citizenship and entitlement to a passport. Protecting the personal information of our customers is among our highest priorities."

Bottom line

Regardless of your travel plans, submit your passport as early as possible for processing — six to nine months before expiration and/or travel plans. Remember that processing times could slow in the event of a government shutdown.

The State Department regularly updates its website with the latest passport processing times for travelers.

