Some passport centers are now in Phase Two of reopening — but you still can’t book a same-day appointment
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Home-weary travelers, rejoice: Your local passport agencies and centers are coming out of quarantine.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter
As of July 6, a total of 26 passport agencies and centers are now open, according to the state Department’s website: 22 under Phase One of the agency’s three-phase reopening plan, and four under Phase Two.
As of July 6, the four centers that have entered Phase Two include:
All four are located in the northeast region of the U.S.
The 22 centers that are open under Phase One include:
- Arkansas Passport Center
- Atlanta Passport Agency
- Chicago Passport Agency
- Colorado Passport Agency
- Dallas Passport Agency
- Detroit Passport Agency
- El Paso Passport Agency
- Honolulu Passport Agency
- Houston Passport Agency
- Los Angeles Passport Agency
- Miami Passport Agency
- Minneapolis Passport Agency
- National Passport Center
- New Orleans Passport Center
- Philadelphia Passport Agency
- San Diego Passport Agency
- San Francisco Passport Agency
- San Juan Passport Agency
- Seattle Passport Agency
- Vermont Passport Agency
- Washington Passport Agency
- Western Passport Center
Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean you can just march in to one of these locations and walk back out with a passport.
During both Phase One and Phase Two of reopening, in-person appointments will only be granted for travelers who need a passport within the next 72 hours for life-or-death emergencies only.
Applicants must have a confirmed appointment for same-day processing, and must wear cloth face coverings in all common areas, including the lobby, and observe strict social distancing.
Related: Here’s what to expect when flying into the United States right now
2020 has been a rough year for just about everyone on the planet, and travelers needing new or renewed passports have been no exception. The agency has been on lockdown since mid-March, with extremely limited services available to travelers with extreme emergencies only. Meanwhile, partner agencies offering expedited passport services have also been placed on hold, all while the State Department has accumulated an unprecedented backlog of approximately 1.7 million passport applications as of mid-June.
Related: Why you’ll need to reserve all of your fun this summer
However, progress is hopefully just one phase away: By Phase Three of reopening, all agency staff will return to their posts, and passport agencies will once again begin offering limited appointments for travelers with trips within two weeks of appointment date.
Featured photo by Shutterstock.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.