Donate $10 for the chance to win a 2-week RV rental

2020 has been the perfect year to hit the road for a number of reasons, and TPG staffers practice what we preach. Despite 2020’s challenges, many of us have found ways to continue seeing the world with families in a safe, responsible manner, from no-contact car rentals to socially distanced RV experiences.
If our adventures have sparked wanderlust in your soul or ignited curiosity about #thatRVlife, get excited: TPG has partnered with mobile camper rental company RVshare to give one lucky traveler a two-week RV rental. This prize comes with a bonus $500 credit toward incidental expenses along the way. You’ll also get a 30-minute meet-and-greet session with TPG founder Brian Kelly over Zoom, who will help you plan the most epic road trip of your life.
How can you win this prize valued at $10,500, you ask?
TPG is fundraising for our long-time partner PeaceJam, a nonprofit organization focused on developing youth leaders around the world. PeaceJam teens work with mentors and Nobel Peace Prize laureates to identify pressing social, political and environmental issues within their communities, and develop sustainable resolutions.
PeaceJam is an organization near and dear to our hearts.
Since 2015, TPG has supported PeaceJam conferences in Guatemala, Ghana, South Africa and Liberia, as well as a number of scholarships for promising university students in each country.
This year, we invite you to join us! We believe the wise words of Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, who once said: “Put your hand together with someone else’s hand, and try to create a community that will be proud of you. You see, every great person from Mandela to Tutu, all of them started small. What are you going to do?”
We’ve partnered with donation platform Omaze to collect financial support for PeaceJam’s upcoming initiatives. Each donation between $10 to $49 earns you 10 entries per dollar toward the grand prize, while each donation over $50 earns you 20 entries per dollar:
- $10 gets you 100 entries
- $25 gets you 250 entries
- $50 gets you 1000 entries
- $100 gets you 2000 entries
The fundraising campaign ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 19, 2020, and a winner will be chosen and announced shortly after. If you’d like to donate directly to PeaceJam, you can do so here.
So where would you like to visit in your state-of-the-art RV? The domestic U.S. is your oyster, and our national parks are beckoning you. These are the best national parks to visit this fall, and you won’t even have to dip into your stash of points when you bring your own home with you. Autumn foliage enthusiasts will love our month-by-month guide for the best sightings this season. Yellowstone National Park‘s Giantess geyser just erupted for the first time in six years, and Just keep in mind that a number of parks have implemented COVID-related measures, so check for the latest updates before you head out.
Even if you don’t win, you can still opt outside and enjoy RV life — and on a budget, at that. TPG’s Katie Genter, who recently purchased an RV with her husband after several positive experiences with renting, shares her tips and tricks for scoring the best deals on RV rentals — sometimes for as little as $1 a day.
