2020 isn’t canceled, and neither is travel. Road trips are a safe, clean way to get back out in the world, whether you prefer to travel solo or with loved ones. Here are some of our favorite destinations to visit by car, as well as our best tips for maximizing your experience.

Essential Reading

Silvercar launches a loyalty program: Earn and use points on rentals
5 epic road trips across America
These are the 10 most popular national parks in the US

Road Trips 101

10 tips for anyone taking a road trip right now
News
May 3, 2020
7 mistakes every road tripper makes at least once
Guides
Jul 19, 2020
5 lessons learned from taking a road trip in the age of coronavirus
Guides
Aug 1, 2020

Where To Go

Route 66 road trip planner: The best stops along the way
Guides
Jun 7, 2020
6 retreats outside Phoenix that’ll cure your quarantine blues
Guides
Jun 21, 2020
12 stops to make on your Southern California family road trip
Guides
May 10, 2020

Maximizing Your Road Trip

The great American family road trip: One month, 9,000 miles and $600 in rewards
Guides
Aug 22, 2018
Maximizing points and miles on summer road trips
Guides
Jun 6, 2020
Are we there yet? 6 ways the classic road trip has changed — and stayed the same
News
Jun 7, 2020

Family Road Trips

The great American family road trip: One month, 9,000 miles and $600 in rewards
Guides
Aug 22, 2018
family road trip
6 tips for surviving a road trip with a large family
Guides
Jan 8, 2019
Planning a trip? Why your travel plans should be flexible right now
News
Jul 15, 2020

Hitting the road in an RV

Why I hope buying an RV saves travel for our family
Guides
Jul 14, 2020
How to rent an RV for only $1 a day
Guides
Jun 22, 2020
6 things you should know before you rent your first RV
Guides
Jul 9, 2020

All Road Trip Stories

