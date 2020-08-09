7 tips for making your Airbnb stay safer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airbnb and home rentals have become many families’ first choice for travel accommodation. I have been a longtime user and host on Airbnb, but recently felt unsafe when staying alone with my son at an apartment in Lisbon over spring break.
Naturally, I started asking other families for tips on how to feel safe when staying in an Airbnb. I’ve traveled with my 4-year-old to 19 countries, so I’m not one to usually shy away from traveling. If you’re looking for practical tips on booking an Airbnb as a family, read this article and keep reading below if you’re looking for ideas on how to make sure your Airbnb is secure for your family.
Does the Airbnb Have Fire Detectors?
My top concern with my recent Airbnb experience was around fire safety. Our Airbnb in Lisbon was on a top floor without a clear fire exit, no smoke detectors or fire extinguishers. I have since learned that many travelers bring their own smoke alarms or batteries just in case.
Tip: Check the listing beforehand and consider traveling with your own smoke and CO2 detectors. Test to make sure the Airbnb’s alarms are working when you arrive. A parent who travels with their own devices told me to be sure to put them in your checked luggage or expect additional screenings of your carry-on through security.
Have an Emergency Exit Plan at Your Airbnb
My children are young, so I would just be responsible for them. But, I’ve learned from other families that they discuss entrances and exits with their older children when they arrive at an Airbnb.
Tip: Parent and frequent traveler Jules Stephan took me through her process after arriving at an Airbnb. “Like at home, we discuss as a family where the emergency exits are,” Stephan told TPG. “We open all windows to make sure they can be opened and we know how to, and check if there is any ledges or roof that you can use to climb up and down in case of emergency — but also check on ease for burglars to get in.”
Do You Know What the Entrance of Your Airbnb Looks Like?
My first safety concern came when I arrived after midnight with my sleeping son and our Uber driver was getting lost on the winding one-way streets of Lisbon. The listing didn’t have an exterior photo and the Uber driver let me out a few hundred feet up the street, so I was scrambling to pull up a map and find the entrance at 12:30 a.m. with my child and belongings in a foreign city.
Tip: Once you’ve booked your Airbnb, always look up the address on Google Street View to check out the street and area. You can also request a photo of the outside of the home from your host. “I try to arrive during the day,” Mum and expat Alyson Tart told TPG. “If I can, I pick apartments where the host greets you rather than just a key pad.”
Check for Hidden Cameras
I have never worried about hidden cameras in an Airbnb, but they’ve made the news lately. Hidden cameras and recording devices are against Airbnb policies, but more and more hosts are using them as a security measure to protect their property.
Tip: Mom Sonia Travi trains parents and their families on travel safety. “Bring an infrared light to discover hidden cameras,” she told TPG.
When Was the Code Last Changed on the Airbnb?
When I arrived in Lisbon and entered the code to get into the Airbnb building, I instantly wondered how many people know that code and could get into the building and easily up to the door where we were staying. While some smart locks update after every guest, most lockboxes are only changed manually.
Tip: Ask the host how often their lockbox code is changed and if it could be reset before your arrival.
Bring a Motion Alarm and Door Stop
While I would not necessarily travel with an alarm due to my children likely setting it off, I learned from parents who frequent Airbnbs that many do for extra peace of mind.
Tip: Bringing a small door jam with an alarm is small, inexpensive and could help you feel safer in a hotel or Airbnb.
Secure Your Belongings
I spoke with a family who was burgled while in an Airbnb, and their insurance did not cover their electronics because they were not stored in a locked safe. Under the terms of their travel insurance, they were required to be. According to the Airbnb support center representative with whom I spoke, Airbnb does not have a specific process of what happens if there is a burglary. You are advised to call the local police and go through Airbnb’s resolution center where you may or may not receive compensation for any theft and damage.
Tip: Check if your Airbnb has a safe for valuables or consider locking your electronics and keeping your passport with you.
Bottom Line
Airbnb and home sharing offer so many benefits for families — from preparing your own meals to cost savings and the ability accommodate larger groups. With a few precautions, you can avoid potential safety concerns at your Airbnb and rest easy.
Featured image via Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.