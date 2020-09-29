Register for the next Future of Travel webinar with Etihad’s Vice President of the Americas
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
International travel has taken a huge hit due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many countries have closed their borders to tourists, while others have required mandatory quarantines or proof of negative PCR tests upon arrival. That said, we’re starting to see some of these restrictions ease — a trend that will hopefully continue in the weeks and months to come.
One such country that has started welcoming foreigners in again is the United Arab Emirates, as Dubai and Abu Dhabi are both open for travelers. But what exactly does that mean for those planning a visit?
Well, be sure to register for the next Future of Travel webinar to find out, as TPG’s founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, welcomes Vincent Frascogna, Vice President of the Americas at Etihad Airways. They’ll cover a myriad of topics, including what’s being done to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers — and how the pandemic is shaping the future of travel to the Middle East.
Date: Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t make the live session, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a follow-up email with a session recap and a link to the recording.
Etihad has some of the most luxurious cabins in the world of commercial aviation — including the three-room Residence and the spacious First Apartments on the carrier’s A380s. While these planes are currently grounded due to the pandemic, Etihad has committed to keeping them around, giving plenty of additional opportunities for travelers to visit Abu Dhabi (or beyond) in style.
RELATED: Watch as TPG UK reviews all four classes on Etihad Airways’ A380
Don’t miss out on a chance to learn what the future of travel looks like in the Middle East — register today.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
For recordings of past sessions, please visit the following links:
- Future of cruising with Carnival CEO Arnold Donald
- Your health and travel with Doctor Mike
- Airline operations with JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty
- 6 things America’s top flight attendant thinks about the future of travel, with Sara Nelson
- Hear from Brian Kelly and Oneika Raymond on the future of inclusive travel
- What will the future of international travel look like? Here’s what a US state department rep had to say
- The 5 things first-time RV renters should know, according to the CEO of RVshare
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.