Dubai and Abu Dhabi are open for travelers. Should you go?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
How did a small sovereign state in the Arabian Desert become one of the world’s most aspirational vacation destinations? One way is by claiming over a hundred Guinness World Records. Among the records: One for the tallest building, the world’s largest indoor shopping mall, the biggest aquarium, the largest automated water fountain and the biggest indoor ski park.
Just for good measure, United Arab Emirates also boasts the world’s only seven-star hotel: The Burj Al Arab in Dubai. It’s also home to the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 and the Grand Mosque, amongst hundreds of other incredible sights. Oh and two of the three opulent Middle East carriers call the country home.
The UAE is a land of record-setting experiences.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter
Each year, more than 21 million travelers visit the seven emirates comprising the UAE. Dubai, the most populous and developed of the seven, singlehandedly accounts for more than 16 million of those visitors. In 2020, however, those numbers have dropped drastically after the UAE suspended most commercial passenger flights back in March in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the emirates are welcoming travelers back — sort of. Here’s where you can go in the UAE, and what you need to know before you do.
In This Post
Entering the UAE
The UAE reopened its borders to international visitors in early July, after a three-month hiatus. All visitors 12 and older must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure time, and all test results must be presented either in English or Arabic in original, physical form. Digital copies will not be accepted. Travelers with severe and moderate disabilities may be exempted from the test requirement.
Related: Getting a test is easier now, but you still aren’t guaranteed a result in time
Upon arrival
You won’t find a curfew in place in Dubai, unlike many other countries that currently allow U.S. travelers to visit. However, you’ll undergo multiple health screenings to pass through immigration, according to the U.S. embassy.
Travelers should also expect:
- Pack a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure time
- Health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry
- Mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days at a hotel or self-isolated private address, with successful follow-up test results before quarantine is complete. All expenses associated with quarantine are the responsibility of the traveler.
After you complete your quarantine, you must continue to comply with all preventative measures from the UAE health authorities.
Related: K9 sniffer dogs may screen you for signs of coronavirus in the UAE
Masks and gloves are required in public spaces, and everyone must practice appropriate social distancing in public areas. People who violate preventative measures can be fined up to $27,000 for the most severe infractions.
Can you travel to Abu Dhabi?
U.S. travelers do not need tourist visas to enter the UAE. But Dubai is the only port of entry offering tourist visas right now, so if you are traveling with non-U.S. nationals, be sure you don’t enter the country through Abu Dhabi or other destinations.
Visitors who enter the UAE via Dubai can travel to Abu Dhabi by road if they present proof that they are COVID-free, dated within the past 48 hours of travel time. Our understanding is that you would first need to complete your mandatory two-week quarantine before traveling onward.
Non-Abu Dhabi residents who stay for six or more consecutive days must take an additional COVID-19 PCR test on the sixth day.
Flights and hotels
In November, flights to Dubai are $787 from San Francisco round trip on Cathay Pacific in the Oneworld alliance.
Note that Hong Kong isn’t open for visitors from the U.S., so you can’t build in a stopover or visit the country en route to and from the UAE. But you are permitted to transit through the airport for a connecting flight if your itinerary is contained in a single booking; you meet the entry requirements of your final destination; your bags are checked through to the final destination; you have been issued your onward boarding pass(es) from the U.S. through to Dubai; and the connection time between flights is within 24 hours.
Round trip flights can also be found on other alliance around the $700 price point in economy:
- On Turkish Airlines from New York to Dubai for $740 round trip in October
- On SkyTeam carriers from New York to Abu Dhabi for $791 round trip in September/October
On points, you can travel to Dubai for 75,000 miles and $90 round trip on Delta:
Or 94,000 miles and $90 from Newark on United:
Award flights on AA miles cost 80,000 miles and anywhere from $84 to $560 in taxes and fees:
The UAE is full of great hotels — including the aforementioned seven-star hotel — where you can spend your mandatory quarantine. The cheapest room at the Burj al Arab is a cool $31,889 for a 14-day stay in October. (But you can erase some of that cost with the right credit card.)
If you prefer to pay for your luxury with points, Hyatt and Hilton loyalists can rejoice in TPG’s favorite best-value points hotels in Dubai: The Hyatt Place Dubai Baniyas Square is a Category 1 just 10 minutes from the Dubai airport, and costs just $50 per night in cash or just 5,000 Hyatt points per night. At this rate, your quarantine stay would cost you just $919 for two people for two weeks, or 70,000 World of Hyatt points. Note that a number of the facilities including the dining room aren’t available right now, however.
Bottom line
The mandatory quarantine is understandable, but a huge deterrent for all but the most determined (and flexible) of travelers. If you plan to visit the UAE right now, plan ahead for a great hotel redemption before you book anything else. If you have to stay put, you might as well enjoy it.
Featured photo by Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.