Dubai will reopen to tourists July 7 – here’s what you need to know
Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, will reopen to international travelers on July 7, 2020, according to a statement from the Government of Dubai.
If you’re planning to visit the Emirate during one of the hottest months of the year — don’t expect things to go as they did pre-coronavirus. According to the government’s statement, tourists visiting the country will be required to present a recent COVID-19 PCR test negative certificate done within 96 hours of departure or undergo testing at Dubai airports. Tourists must also download the COVID-19 DXB app and register their details.
All arrivals will also be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveler is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus.
Tourists must comply with preventive measures and safety procedures and must self-isolate for 14 days if they test positive.
Additionally, Dubai residents who have been abroad are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline. Residents must fill a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Dubai citizens and residents can now travel internationally but will be subject to COVID-19 testing.
The move comes as other countries in the Middle East prepare to relax stringent coronavirus restrictions. On July 1, Qatar will enter the second phase of its reopening, which will allow groups of up to ten people to congregate. Additionally, malls will reopen with limited hours. Jordan now allows for social gatherings of up to 20 people with public transportation at 50% capacity.
The United Arab Emirates began to ease some strict lockdown measures last month. As of now, Emirates offers limited service between Dubai (DXB) and a few North American cities such as New York (JFK), Washington (IAD) and Toronto (YYZ).
The UAE previously said it would impose a $13,000 fine on visitors and residents who violate strict anti-coronavirus measures like tracking “bracelets” and mandatory tracking apps.
Violators face steep fines for a variety of violations, and will also be “named and shamed” with their pictures posted in local media. Repeat offenders would be referred for prosecution and face prison time.
And if you think you can escape the infamous UAE summer heat by not wearing a mask? Think again — you could be fined $800 for not wearing a mask, even while in the car if traveling with more than three people.
Featured photo by Getty Images
