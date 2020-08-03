K9s against coronavirus: The UAE implements sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Puppies in airports and on planes have long been a thing, whether for emotional support or as service animals. And now, man’s best friend has been deployed against the greatest disruptor of 2020: Coronavirus.
For more news and deals sign up for our newsletter.
The United Arab Emirates has begun training K9 sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19, as first reported by The National and One Mile at a Time. The dogs have been stationed at airports across the country, including at high-traffic hub Dubai International Airport (DXB), to help detect traces of the coronavirus from passenger swabs.
“The test was very fast, absolutely easy to do and I was surprised that it was available upon arrival,” a passenger said in a video published by WAM and shared by The National, which depicts K9 dogs working with local handlers to help process incoming passengers more quickly and efficiently.
Open for business: What to know about visiting Dubai on points
Passenger samples are collected by partners from the local Dubai Health Authority,” said Maj. Salah Al Mazrooei from the Dubai Police Department in the video. “Results are out in less than one minute,” he said. Dedicated police teams have been working with the dogs throughout UAE airports to ensure the procedures follow protocol.
Scared of dogs? There’s nothing to fear; the dogs never come in direct contact with the passengers. Instead, they are exposed to passenger samples within the safety of an isolated room. The dogs allegedly can detect possible infection within mere seconds.
Despite this Middle East nation utilizing K9 resources as an additional defense against coronavirus spread, the dogs aren’t the only layer of defense for the UAE.
Related: A country-by-country guide to coronavirus reopenings
All visitors are required to follow stringent safety protocols when entering or departing the UAE, including PCR testing upon arrival for travelers from select countries including the U.S., and a mandatory requirement for negative COVID-19 test results for any arrival entering the country on or after Aug. 1, 2020.
Featured photo by Murmakova / Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.